ANDERSON — What started as letters to the producers of “The Chosen” program is putting a Liberty Christian class into the spotlight.
Fifth grade teacher Tracy Grant started using the series on the life of Jesus as a teaching aid.
The students last year watched episodes of the program and during the final weeks of school the 19 students mailed letters to the producers.
In July, Grant received a telephone call from the Come and See Foundation that they wanted to record the students reading the letters for a world-wide audience.
Mitch Wright came to Anderson on Wednesday to record the students reading their letters.
Wright said the videos of the students will be used to encourage donors to help the foundation translate the Bible into 600 different languages.
“I started watching the program in 2021,” Grant said. “We watched all the seasons a couple of times.”
She said the school uses a Bible curriculum throughout the school year and on Friday used the program as a treat for the students.
“It takes the printed word and makes it come alive,” Grant said. “On “C” day at the end of the school year we watched an episode of ‘The Chosen’ and then had them write letters.”
She said the letters were to include their favorite episode and characters and the impact the program had on them.
“I was extremely excited,” Grant said when she heard from the producers. “Seventeen of the students were being videoed.”
She said the students will get to see themselves on television.
“The kids are going to get a chance to tell why the program is so special to them,” Grant said.
Wright said letters for the program come from all over the world and it really stands out when he sees the handwritten letters.
“These precious kids from Anderson, Indiana, sharing their love about the show, the characters, and it means a lot to everyone at the Come and See Foundation.”
Wright shows them that the show is making an impact and what the children love about the show.
“Every letter is really precious that comes in,” he said. “But to see 19 letters from Anderson and these wonderful kids.”
Grant and each of the 17 students were interviewed by Wright for the promotional video.
Each student got to read their letter and ask and answer questions from Wright.
“I’m honored to be their teacher,” Grant said. “The program lets the children see people in the Bible in their real life and interactions with other people.”