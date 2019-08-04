ANDERSON — Plans are being finalized for a $2.5 million remodeling of the main floor of the Anderson Public Library.
The Anderson City Council is being asked to approve the expenditure by the library for the first remodeling in 20 years.
The Anderson Public Library moved into the former Sears store at the corner of 12th and Main streets in 1987. The children’s library was remodeled in 2017 at a cost of $500,000.
Library director Sarah Later said Friday the $2.5 million is coming from the operating balance.
“We have been preparing financially for the remodeling,” she said. “We have been fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars.”
Later said the remodeling will not require the library to borrow any money.
“We saved up for it,” she said.
Later explained the work will include new carpeting and paint in all the public spaces on the ground floor and in the book stacks.
She said LED lighting will be installed, and the Teen Space will become a Creative Lab and be moved into the Tech Center. All the computers will be relocated on the main floor.
“We are creating small study spaces and there will be new furniture that will create work spaces,” Later said.
She said many people now work in the library, and the new furniture will allow them to plug into charging stations and have space for laptop computers.
“It’s been almost 20 years since we remodeled,” Later said. “It’s time. I’m very excited. We think the public will like the changes.”
She said the main checkout and information areas will be converted to modular desks for more flexibility in the future.
The work includes upgrading the public restrooms to bring them into compliance with ADA requirements.
Later said during the remodeling, the library will remain open and staff is currently working on a schedule for the remodeling.
She said the bid documents are ready to be advertised and the timeline for the remodeling will depend on the contractors.
Later said a remodeling of this scope normally takes six to eight months.
“We hope to start work by the end of this year and have it completed in time for the summer reading program,” she said. “We want the library to be more user-friendly and have a welcoming environment.”
Julio Briz, a resident of Marion, said he uses the library on a regular basis for his job as a regional salesman.
“Great,” he said when told of the remodeling. “Will there be more work stations?
“I always come to downtown Anderson to use the computers,” Briz added.
Stephanie Brown, an Anderson resident, said she comes to the library once or twice a week.
“Oh wow,” Brown said of the remodeling work. “I have been to libraries in other cities and it’s about time Anderson was remodeled.”
Brown said it was good that the library was not borrowing money for the remodeling cost.
Anderson resident John Jones also visits the library at least once a week to get books and DVDs.
“I think it’s a good idea. (The library is) due for an upgrade,” he said. “They offer a lot of programs here that are not available in other libraries. It’s a great library.”
