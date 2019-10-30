Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Then clearing skies later. Low 26F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.