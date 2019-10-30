ANDERSON — Chris Parrish wants people to know there is hope despite any tumultuous times they have or are facing in life — especially for those struggling with addiction, despair or trying to rebuild their life after prison.
Parrish, 54, is speaking from his own experiences.
“I’ll never say I’m sorry again,” he said. “I can’t take it back. I have forgiven myself. If people are still angry about it or upset they are living with my pain and I’m not living there.”
In 2010, Parrish was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back more than $200,000 in restitution for his role in stealing Chesterfield funds while he was the town’s clerk-treasurer.
But Parrish was not alone in his theft of municipal funds.
The town’s former marshal, Jamie Kimm; part-time police officer Joseph Brown and Anderson resident Willard Felts all admitted to taking part in stealing funds from Chesterfield. A state audit revealed that the four men had forged mileage forms, auto repair receipts and purchase orders for more than two years, resulting in a loss of $259,000 for the town of Chesterfield.
“I organized it,” Parrish said. “I think back on the day I conspired that plan and I think, ‘What was I thinking?’ I wasn’t.”
He said he was overcome with guilt for his actions and at the time of his sentencing he offered to serve the other men’s time in prison.
“I just hope they are at peace with it,” Parrish said. “I hope they are just done and over it. Be happy and go on.”
Kimm was sentenced to 28 months in prison, three years’ probation and ordered to repay $164,974.
Felts was sentenced to 60 days in the Volunteers of America work-release program, five months of in-home detention and a year of probation. Felts was also ordered to pay $37,600 in restitution.
Brown was sentenced to 10 months in jail and $115,000 in restitution
Attempts to contact Kimm, Brown and Felts were unsuccessful. Chesterfield Clerk Deborah Dunham also declined to comment when asked about Parrish or the stolen funds.
Parrish, who grew up and lived most of his life in Chesterfield, said a mental breakdown was when things in his life began to unravel.
“All my life I ran 110 miles an hour, every day, seven days a week,” he said. “I had my restaurants, I was running the town of Chesterfield, my boys were in baseball and I was coaching that. I was president of the Parent Teacher Fellowship at Liberty Christian School and I never slept very well all my life.”
He said sometime after Thanksgiving in 2008 he had an anxiety attack and a doctor prescribed medication that he began to abuse with alcohol.
“I was eating 12-15 pills a day,” Parrish said. “I was getting them from two different doctors and buying them on the street.”
Living on a salary of $60,000 a year in addition to income generated from a restaurant he owned, Parrish said there was no reason for him to steal from Chesterfield.
“I didn’t need the money from the federal government that I took, but when you are under the influence – and people don’t get that – it is so powerful and you get so deep in addiction you have no idea of what is going on around you or your decisions,” he said. “You are in a world that is not of this world. You are just somewhere else.”
When state officials contacted Parrish about the end-of-the-year town audits he knew things were out of control and resigned shortly thereafter. Within months he was homeless, desperate and lost.
“I was very, very suicidal,” Parrish said of the days before his arrest. “I had a knife to my wrist for four hours before they locked me up.”
Parrish said he began rebuilding his life while serving time in a federal prison in Beckley, West Virginia. He attended an intense drug program for nine months which reduced his incarceration period by 12 months.
“It was beautiful,” Parrish said of the prison’s location. “I could tell you story after story about that place. Look, God’s real.”
Parrish was released from prison on July 6, 2011.
John Knight said he has known Parrish since the 1980s and offered him a job after he served his prison sentence.
“I trust him to be around my family, I trust him to be in my house, I trusted him running my business and handling the cash,” Knight said. “He’s clawed his way back and he is an inspiration to others in a similar or desperate situation.”
Parrish, who now lives in Plainfield, is a general manager for an after fire restoration company and started his own ministry to help others in need.
He said his wages are garnished to repay the stolen funds, but his balance is more than $1 million due to interest on the amount owed.
Parrish has also already submitted his resignation to attend the Awaken 2020 revival in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 18. He said he is unsure what he will do after the revival.
Awaken 2020 will include a combination of ministries and attendees from around the world to “magnify Jesus and bring heaven to earth through miracles, signs and wonders,” according to the event’s social media sites.
Parrish said that for him, having money and being successful was easy – living in despair almost destroyed him.
“Everybody has a story,” he said. “What I went through was huge to me and my boys, but the best thing about stories is you can learn from them. To find that greatness within us and achieve our God-given talents.”
