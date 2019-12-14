After receiving a cancer diagnosis in October, nobody would have faulted Scott Vermillion for not putting out his massive Christmas light display.
But with the help of his family and neighbors the Vermillions’ yard and home on Beechmont Drive in the Richland Wood subdivision off County Road 500 North is decorated with 55 inflatables, 33 plastic figures and about 7,000 lights.
“Somebody made the comment that man, it’s really going to make Christmas rough on you and I said actually, believe it or not, the fact that it’s Christmas will probably help drive me harder because it’s one of my favorite times of the year,” Vermillion said.
“Because all those kids they want to see that again next year and the year after so I gotta fight to be able to come back and keep doing that for them.”
Scott’s wife, Shari, has also started a Christmas cookie decorating event for the neighborhood kids.
The Vermillions run their display from 6 to 10 p.m.
Another perennial favorite is Paul and Joanna Wood’s animated display on Winding Way in Edgewood.
On any given night, you’ll see cars lined up in the Edgewood Elementary School parking lot across the street enjoying the show.
If you go, tune your radio to 90.5 FM to hear the soundtrack the lights are synchronized to.
You can find up-to-date information about the show, including times, on their Facebook page Edge-WOOD-Lights.
Across town is another animated show on Nursery Road between Lindberg and University at the home of Jason Norris.
He also broadcasts on 90.5 FM but plays music through a speaker system if you’d rather just roll down your window.
Norris’ display has a more modern look, with an upbeat soundtrack including seasonal favorites from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
There is not a good place to park on Nursery so Norris asks viewers to be courteous and not litter or block traffic or his neighbors’ driveways.
They, too, have a Facebook page with more information that you can find by searching “Norris Family Light Show.”
Up the road from Nursery you’ll find Eric Ogle’s animated display on Iroquois Street west of Scatterfield.
He’s been decorating for about 20 years. His wife, Linda, says he’s easy to shop for since for his birthday in October and for Christmas he always asks for more decorations to add to his display.
He even dressed the part of Santa this year for a breakfast for children with special needs.
On the east side of town on Cherilee Drive off Rangeline Road across from Shepherd Park, you’ll find Jeff Watts’ display.
Watts decorates his home and yard plus the lot next door that he purchased.
“The reaction of kids, that’s what I love about it. That’s the only reason I decorate is for the kids,” Watts said.
The Watts and Wood families are also helping raise money for Madison County’s Habitat for Humanity.
Seven displays are taking part in the fundraiser that started in November and wraps up Saturday.
More than $1,100 has been raised.
There are many more displays across the county. Look for the Facebook group “Holiday Displays of Madison County” to find tips on more places to visit.
