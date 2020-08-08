INGALLS — A lot of memories are wrapped up in the 1964 Pontiac Tempest that Carey Dalbey was shining up Saturday at Ingalls Park.
“This was actually my first car in high school,” Dalbey said. “I’ve owned the car for 45 years. We’ve had kids, grandkids. We’re starting to haul the grandkids around in it.”
Dalbey, who lives in Richmond, made the hour-long trek to display his pride and joy at the Ingalls Car Show because, he said, he enjoys sharing those memories with other enthusiasts who have similar stories connected to their vintage automobiles.
“It brings in a variety of cars, and you meet different people,” he said. “To us, that’s what it’s all about – getting out and meeting people who share the interest in the hobby. You just meet a lot of good people and have a great time.”
Saturday’s show was the first organized by Randy Bower. He spent two months planning the event, working closely with town officials to ensure that appropriate health and safety protocols were in place during the show.
“We wanted to bring awareness to the town of Ingalls,” he said. “We want to get people out of their houses, with social distancing. We just want people to bring their families out and just have a good time.”
By mid-morning, the park grounds were filled with nearly 70 vehicles, some of them older than their owners. Music from the '50s and '60s blared from a loudspeaker set up under a picnic shelter as people milled around looking under hoods and chatting with fellow car buffs.
“Everybody is like a family member of a car club,” Bower said. “They do a lot of these shows together. It’s like a big family reunion.”
As he finished wiping down the purple and gold racing stripes on his car, Dalbey talked about some of the trips he and his wife have taken in it – including a recent 10-day, 1,700-mile journey to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He said they generally try to display the Tempest in at least one show every month.
“We’ve got a saying: If the drive’s good and the food’s good and the show’s good, it’s a good day,” Dalbey said with a smile.
