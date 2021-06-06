ANDERSON — Two women have officially filed to fill the vacant District 2 seat on the Madison County Council.
The Madison County Republican Party will caucus at 7 p.m. Monday at the Mill Creek Civic Center in Chesterfield, where 25 precinct committeemen will select a replacement for Steve Sumner.
Sumner resigned from the council in May. He was arrested last December on two Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.
Diana Likens and Jodi Norrick are seeking to complete the final 18 months of Sumner’s term.
Whoever is elected at the caucus will be the only woman currently serving on the county council and will join five other Republicans on the seven-member council.
Likens is the daughter in-law of Darlene Likens, who is a member of the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
She is also the wife of Wes Likens, who filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the redistricting of the commissioners’ districts.
The Indiana Court of Appeals determined the redistricting was valid. A Hamilton County judge will determine in August how much Likens and Democrat Kevin Sipe owe the Indianapolis law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans for representing Madison County.
Since the Madison County Council was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, Diana Likens, if elected to complete Sumner’s term, will not have to vote on the outcome.
Norrick, the wife of Madison Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Scott Norrick, currently serves as a member of the Edgewood Town Council.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, previously said whoever is elected to complete Sumner’s term must be willing to run for re-election to the district seat on the council in the 2022 election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.