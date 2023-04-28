ANDERSON — Prostituted, abused and pregnant a second time, she needed help. That’s where Lil Miracles Pregnancy Resource Center came in.
“She (already) had a child that we helped her through. We started helping her, building up her self-esteem,” said executive director Debbie Danner, describing how the center recently helped one of its clients.
“We were able to help her transition to another state.”
For the past 12 years, Lil Miracles has been providing resources to needy mothers and fathers in the community.
On May 20, the organization will host the Stronger Together Road Rally, a benefit event in which those with classic cars, jeeps and motorcycles go for a ride.
The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was postponed due to the forecast of rain.
About 150 to 200 motorcycles are expected to participate, according to marketing director Jerry Farmer. The number of classic cars and jeeps is unknown.
Farmer said motorists will start at Main Street Church of God. They will travel to Frankton Christian Church, Benson Motorcycles in Muncie, Chesterfield Christian Church, and Falls Park in Pendleton.
They will then return to Maple Grove Church of God for dinner.
Dinner consists of barbecue pork or chicken sandwiches with sides, drinks and dessert.
There, motorists and the attending public will have opportunities for fun and fellowship, Danner said.
Lil Miracles will announce a new project during the event. Details were not disclosed.
Raising awareness and funds is the goal of this event, according to Danner.
“We absolutely love what we do,” she said. “There’s nothing better than when somebody walks in and they’re disheartened but when they leave, they’ve gained the things that they need to help their children.
“In the end, most parents want better for their child than what they had,” she added.