ANDERSON — The anticipated opening of the renovated Lincolnshire Apartments has been pushed back to sometime in 2023.
Kim Townsend, executive director of Anderson Housing Authority, said as a result of increased material costs and supply chain issues, the cost has climbed to $4.1 million from $2.4 million.
Steve Scott with Garrison Frazier, partners on the project, said Wednesday at a meeting of Anderson Housing Inc., the agency's nonprofit arm, that the funding gap should be resolved by February.
“Right now, the project is in a positive position."
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $770,000 toward the project, using tax increment financing dollars to pay off a bond.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has pledged $575,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
“There was a gap in financing,” Scott said. “The Anderson contribution closed part of the gap.”
He said investors contributed additional funding for the project, and a $2.3 million loan is expected to be finalized in February.
“Construction right now is tough because costs are skyrocketing,” Scott said. “We put the project out for bid early this year and received no responsive bids.
“We wanted to use the bid process to lower the cost. That didn’t work out."
Fredricks Construction has been hired to renovate the building and helped to reduce the cost, Scott said.
“We wanted the lowest possible price without lowering the quality.”
Townsend said the project is awaiting the finalizing of funding.
“I want to have it done by the end of next year,” she said. “There will be some occupancy next year, but I’m not sure the entire project will be completed.”
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.