ANDERSON — The anticipated opening of the renovated Lincolnshire Apartments has been pushed back to sometime in 2024
Kevin Sulc, director of Project Development for the Anderson Housing Inc., the nonprofit arm of the Anderson Housing Authority, said there remain issues with financing by the private development company that is a partner on the project.
Sulc said Wednesday the roof has been repaired and interior remediation work will start in the near future.
The AHI board gave Sulc permission to have a new appraisal done on the building in its current condition.
“Once the partner secures the financing, the cost will be reimbursed,” he said.
Sulc said the new completion date for the renovation of the historic apartment building has been delayed until 2024.
It had been hoped that the renovation work would have been completed by the end of 2022.
In December, Kim Townsend, executive director of Anderson Housing Authority, said as a result of increased material costs and supply chain issues, the cost has climbed to $4.1 million from $2.4 million.
Steve Scott with Garrison Frazier, partners on the project, said at the time he expected the funding gap to be resolved by February.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission is providing $770,000 toward the project, using tax increment financing dollars to pay off a bond.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has pledged $575,000 in American Rescue Plan funds.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
It now has 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
In other business, Kevin Sulc was named the winner of the Alvira B. Long Commissioner’s Award for the eight state region.
Sulc served on the Anderson Housing Authority board for 20 years before accepting the position as Project Development Department and chief operating officer for the housing authority.