MIDDLETOWN — A cancelled year of fair season has passed and the Lions Club in Middletown has returned the annual fair for its 64th year, keeping tradition alive.
“Things have been going very well,” Gary Redick, Middletown Lions Club president, said. “It is so awesome to see people out on the streets, smiling, having a good time.”
This week, the organization is presenting its largest fundraiser, the Middletown Lions Club Fair, with:
- Nightly entertainment
- Home Show Monday through Friday (6 to 10 p.m.)
- Crowning of the Fair Queen
- Dinner at the Lions Den Kitchen
- Thursday night fireworks
- A parade themed “Having Fun in 2021”
Harlie Reel, 17, wanted to become more involved in her community by running for Fair Queen.
“The last time we had the fair, my grandpa passed away right after (it) and he was a part of the Lions (Club),” Reel explained. “Being a part of (the fair) is my memory of him and I think more people need to join the Lions Club.”
The Lions Club, an international volunteer organization, serves its local community. The local club currently varies from 35 to 42 new members.
In previous years, Redick said, the Lions Club raised $13,000 to $15,000 from the fair, which went toward their projects, local organizations and partnerships.
“We wind up spending that on the community, but last year we cut back because we realized COVID could hurt us,” Redick said. “We still gave our donations anyway and said we will find a way to get it done, which the community has really rallied behind us.”
Fair volunteer Ronald Young returned for his sixth year volunteering at the the fair food trailer. He said he is ready to get back to “normalcy” after the pandemic.
“The carnival is sort of like the U.S. mail, nothing stops it,” Young said. “I am just happy to be back after everyone’s been cooped up for too long.”
Redick said he plans to partner with Henry County for next year’s fair to create a larger fireworks show, in honor of the county’s 200-year anniversary.
“Once you break a tradition, you come back and pick it up the next year,” he said. “I hope people understand that we are on our way back and we will rise up to the challenges.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.