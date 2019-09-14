ANDERSON — At the age of 58, Anita Mitchell had had enough. She was determined to learn to read.
“I wanted to get a job. I wanted to do better for myself,” Mitchell said.
She wasn’t doing it just for herself. She wanted to be able to read to her eight grandchildren.
“Now I like reading. I enjoy it, I really do,” Mitchell said. “I’m a different person now.”
She could read at a fourth grade level when she went to the Madison County Literacy Coalition for help. There, she was teamed up with literacy coach David Lehr.
For Lehr, a retired police chief, Mitchell was his first student.
The two met two hours at a time twice a week.
“We started with basic phonics. From there we started sounding out words, started breaking down words into syllables,” Lehr said.
Mitchell was motivated and moved through the program quickly, finishing in about a year.
Lehr knew she was ready to graduate when she saw a book at the library that piqued her interest and read it on her own in two weeks.
“I decided then that she probably didn’t need me much more,” Lehr said.
Mitchell was not the typical student. Most meet with their tutors for an hour once or twice a week and can be in the program for years. Many don’t turn into recreational readers but use the skill to navigate the world. Through one-on-one tutoring, the coalition can tailor the program to each student, said program director and volunteer coordinator Ann Shoemaker.
“Each student is unique,” said Shoemaker. “They bring their whole life and past to the table and everybody’s life is completely different. We try to get to know them and work on the things that are important to them.”
The coalition has 22 volunteer tutors working with students in Madison County, a number they hope to increase to 50 by 2025.
Along with tutors, the coalition wants more students. One out of every six adults in the United States lack basic reading skills, according to the National Literacy Directory. Using that statistic and the population estimate from the Census Bureau for 2018, over 20,000 people in the county have low literacy skills.
“They’re not able to better their lives. That’s what the problem is and that’s passed down to their children,” said Shoemaker. “We should have a line out the door all the way from here to Elwood.”
It’s hard to overcome the stigma of not being able to read. “It’s embarrassing,” Mitchell said.
Most students tend to be older. They reach a point in their life where their frustration outgrows their fear of the stigma, prompting them to reach out for help, said Shoemaker.
The coalition is also trying to reach more of the county. Along with Anderson, they have tutors in Elwood, Summitville and Pendleton and are striving to have tutors in every city and town in the county.
There are several ways to help. You can become a volunteer tutor, donate to the coalition or become a member for $20, and the easiest way is to shop at the Book Nook in the Southdale Plaza on East 53rd Street. Proceeds from the sale of books at the store go directly to the coalition.
