ANDERSON — Nearly 45 minutes before drivers competing in the Lucas Oil Little 500 took their seats, fans began forming a line at the edge of a large shelter near the main grandstand at Anderson Speedway.
The annual autograph session featuring all 33 drivers is a fan favorite on race day, and Saturday’s edition reminded track officials of the bond the two groups share.
“We told these guys, here’s the schedule, we need you here at 5:30, and every single one of them is here,” said Jared Owen, vice president of operations at Anderson Speedway. “We’re not chasing them through the pits. They want to interact with the fans.”
Several drivers said the chance to shake hands and get well wishes from their fans hours before one of the biggest races of the year is unique.
“This autograph session is one of the coolest things I get to do all year,” said Davey Hamilton Jr., who competed in his seventh Little 500. “There’s nothing like it, honestly.”
While waiting to join the line for autographs, many fans strolled along the midway and browsed racks full of T-shirts and hoodies emblazoned with the names of popular drivers, including Tyler Roahrig, who has won the last two Little 500s, and three-time winner Kody Swanson.
Among them was Stephanie Roberts, whose husband, Ryan, has been racing with Swanson for 12 years. Roberts said the families, with with children of similar ages, connected quickly over a shared love of racing.
“We just hit it off,” Roberts said. “Ryan’s kind of traveled with him. Whatever Kody’s running, Ryan will work on it. It’s just kind of become a family thing.”
Roberts’ best friend, Camille McRae, said her husband was helping the Nolen Racing team, which had two drivers entered in Saturday’s race. She’s visited Anderson several times for Little 500 weekend and said the family atmosphere at the speedway continues to be a draw for her.
“It’s about family, and there’s a lot of history behind this race leading up to the big (Indianapolis) 500,” she said.
One of the first fans in line for autographs was Dave Winship, who traveled with his family from New Paris for the race. Winship considers himself an Anderson Speedway veteran, having attended races at the track with his father since the early 1980s.
“It’s so awesome, and the (cars) are so fast,” he said. “Who throws down 11-second quarter-mile laps anywhere?”
Winship said his favorite vantage point is a seat along the back stretch, close to the track.
“They just go by so quick,” he said. “Then you probably get some rubber thrown at you.”
The Little 500, Hamilton said, represents both a hard-nosed test of driving skills and a decorated history of big-name drivers, which makes Memorial Day weekend in Anderson a red-circle date on his calendar.
“Any top guy has raced here, almost — Tony Stewart, Kenny Shepherd,” he said.
“There’s just so many. Just to be able to compete with the guys that are out there today, the competition level is so close and so tough that it’s just amazing to even make the race. To even win the race would be a whole other accomplishment.”