ANDERSON — As he checked out a bright blue antique Chevy pickup, Arlyn Engbrecht couldn’t help but reminisce about some vehicles from his youth he wished he had held onto.
“There were a couple of them,” the Anderson resident recalled. “A ’64 Chevy Impala Super Sport and a ’68 original Dodge Charger. I mean, you could tell what year a car was (made) back then.”
Engbrecht and his friend Jim Taylor strolled leisurely along Meridian Street downtown Saturday, soaking in the bright sunshine and the memories that came with inspecting dozens of classic automobiles during the Little 500 Festival Hot Rod and Classic Car Show. Organized to benefit the Madison County Historical Society, the car show has become an annual highlight on the Little 500 Festival calendar, taking place the third Saturday in May, a week before the big race.
“We are always pleased by the quality of restorations and modifications,” said Melody Hull, president of the Historical Society. “The cars are just nuts. They are high-quality, top-end, collectible cars.”
Hull said this year’s show drew more than 100 entries — “a very healthy turnout, given the cool weather in the morning,” she said.
In a city that was formerly home to more than two dozen General Motors factories and a thriving manufacturing sector, showing off iconic cars from decades past is a natural way of bringing people together, Hull said.
“It connects us with our past, with Americana, because most of these cars are American cars,” Hull said. “My dad worked on them; my grandfather worked on them. My first car was a Cutlass ’67, turquoise. I mean, it just connects us with our history. People love this.”
The car show also drew several entries owned by younger people — and those entries didn’t qualify as antiques, either. Anderson resident Jeremy Threet brought his car, a 2008 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 convertible, for display. He said Saturday was the first time this year he’d taken it out of his garage.
“I usually take it to three or four car shows a year,” he said. “Just trying to get some of the younger kids interested (in cars). It’s got a custom flame paint job with cobras on the side, so it draws quite a bit of attention. And it’s loud.”
Threet said he bought the car about four years ago — “I finally convinced my wife to let me buy it,” he said with a laugh — and it was a transaction that fulfilled a longtime ambition.
“It’s been a dream of mine to own a GT 500 my whole life,” Threet said. “I love it. It’s fun to drive, and it’s an eye catcher.”