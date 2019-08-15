Hard to believe it’s been almost 50 years since the high-water mark of the Peace and Love movement — the Woodstock Music and Art Festival.
I was 21, a year out of the Navy, and rock radio stations were hyping a three-day concert in upstate New York. I thought it’d be a fun campout, something like a Central Park Love In.
I was wrong. It was the most bizarre weekend of my life.
We drove to the event in my friend Jim’s beat-up old white-and-black Blatz beer van, which he sneaked onto the festival grounds.
With us were my younger siblings, Kathy, 19, who called herself "Sunshine" back then, and Chuck, 17, known back on Long Island as "Little Brother Charlton," lead singer of a garage band called the Psychedelic Freight Train.
Jim and I camped out in the beer truck; we didn’t see the others again until Monday
My memories of the weekend are a haze of music mixed with adventuring to the far corners of Max Yasgur’s farm, listening to tunes at the Hog Farm’s free stage, skinny-dipping in the lake, hearing the freaked-out rants of the brown-acid victims, tripping over the bodies of lovers in mud-caked sleeping bags, wandering down a woodsy path lined with makeshift booths where hippie trinkets and drugs were sold, and piling into a semitrailer to get out of the rain.
That’s where my almost-brush with fame comes in.
A dozen or so folks had made it to the trailer before us, and before too long the bottles of wine were being passed around.
As Joni Mitchell later sang, we were stardust, we were golden. At some point, Jim started beating on an empty wine bottle with a stick and some others joined in and broke into the now-famous "Rain Chant."
We had a sound crew in the trailer with us, and they caught our chant on tape. It was used as the soundtrack for the scene of mud-caked people under a cloudy sky sliding through the muck in the documentary film of the event.
The chant was simple: "Whoa-o, whoa, whoa, whoa, peace, peace, peace, peace."
My kazoo picks up on the chant — one long buzz followed by four short buzzes. Toward the end, the kazoo is clearer and louder and leads straight into the intro to Santana’s “Soul Sacrifice.”
It’s a great segue; I salute the guy who mixed it. But I never saw a nickel for helping Santana out.
On each anniversary of Woodstock, I play the album and watch the movie and damn the fates.
I could’ve been a rock star. I could be traveling with some of my favorite acts from that weekend, maybe opening for The Who or Arlo Guthrie.
Instead, I’m a retired reporter, an unknown poet.
But what really makes me want to scratch my head bald is that my sister, now a born-again evangelical, is in the movie.
During one of the film’s rain sequences, the screen splits. One half shows the stage crew scampering to protect equipment; the other half shows the soaking-wet crowd hunkering down to keep dry.
All except for one dancing blond flower child, her arms raised, welcoming the cooling shower. That’s my sister.
That scene riled me for years. Her picture became an icon for the event; my kazoo virtuoso went unaccredited.
Bah!
But maybe it will turn out OK, even though the 50th-anniversary concert has been canceled.
A documentary filmmaker read a news story I wrote about my plight and wants to put me in his movie.
Hey, maybe I’ll get to play my kazoo again.
Chesterfield resident David Allen is a retired journalist who worked for newspapers in Virginia, Indiana and the Far East. He is vice president of the Poetry Society of Indiana and has published three books of poetry, all available on Amazon.
