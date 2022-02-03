ANDERSON — A few inches of snow have already fallen as part of a potent winter storm, with the prospect of several more inches yet to come.

According to forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Madison County through 1 a.m. Friday.

Keep track of the latest updates on the winter storm and its impacts with our live blog:

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

3:06 p.m.

Check out this photo slider that shows what a difference a day makes at the Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road interchange in Anderson.

2:41 p.m.

Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, was hearing back to work at 2 p.m. Thursday after doing a 12-hour shift on Wednesday.

"The wind is blowing to the south so the east/west roads will be the worst," he said. "The north/south roads are also drifting shut.

"The snow is blowing back as fast as we're clearing it," Harless said. "With the wind getting up there will be treacherous roads overnight."

Harless expected the road conditions in the northern part of Madison County to be the most impacted by the drifting snow.

2:10 p.m.

Not a lot of activity in Lapel today with the snowy conditions.

1:15 p.m.

The entire state of Indiana is now under some form of travel advisory, watch or warning. 

11:41 a.m.

Here's the view from an INDOT snow plow on State Road 9 between Pendleton and Eden.

11:20 a.m.

Roads are snow-covered and hazardous across the region.

11:12 a.m.

Chesterfield plows have been out working to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow.

11:02 a.m.

Moderate to heavy snow expected at times the rest of the day.

10:30 a.m.

Traffic remains light along Ind. 32 on Anderson’s west side. Looks like folks are heeding advisories to avoid unnecessary travel.

10:03 a.m.

The Pendleton Heights boys basketball games against Yorktown today have been postponed to Saturday.

10:00 a.m.

Efforts to dig out from the snow continue across Anderson.

9:56 a.m.

All practices and games at Alexandria High School are canceled today.

9:52 a.m.

Power has been restored in Anderson.

9:35 a.m.

It's going to be a difficult travel day across most of the state today.

8:55 a.m.

Crews hoping to restore power in downtown Anderson soon.

8:41 a.m.

Here's a look at Meridian Street in downtown Anderson.

8:40 a.m.

Anderson residents are already starting to dig out.

8:31 a.m.

Snow flurries continue to fall in Edgewood this morning.

7:00 a.m.

An observer from the National Weather Service network reported 3.2 inches of snow on the north side of Anderson at 7 a.m. this morning.

6:22 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department has handled a number of crashes related to the weather conditions so far.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

5:38 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down and give plows room to work.

5:07 p.m.

Approximately 240 Indiana National Guardsmen have been activated to assist state and local authorities during the winter storm.

4:35 p.m.

Several counties, particularly in western and northwestern Indiana, have now moved to travel warnings.

4:29 p.m.

Nearly two dozen Indiana BMV branches in the northern portion of the state have closed. More closures are expected as the storm moves south.

4:01 p.m.

Here are the current expectations from the National Weather Service on when precipitation will change from rain over to freezing rain and eventually snow.

3:47 p.m.

Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a fatal crash. Officials have said the crash does not appear to be weather-related.

2:12 p.m.

All state health department COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday.

2:04 p.m.

The boundary between freezing precipitation and rain has reached the National Weather Service office near the Indianapolis International Airport.

1:25 p.m.

Travel conditions are continuing to deteriorate across the state. Madison County is now under a travel advisory.

1:07 p.m.

Areas of moderate to heavy snow gradually shifting east, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.

12:43 p.m.

The girls basketball sectional game in Mt. Vernon is still on as of early afternoon.

12:36 p.m.

The girls swimming sectional for Thursday has been postponed.

12:25 p.m.

Anderson University offices will be closed on Thursday.

12:08 p.m.

An update on the Elwood girls basketball sectional game at Hamilton Southeastern:

11:55 a.m.

Precipitation is transitioning from rain to freezing rain and snow just northwest of the Indianapolis region. The line is steadily moving east, southeastward, according to the National Weather Service.

11:31 a.m.

Madison County residents, like Lindsay Barton, are preparing for the storm.

The girls swimming sectional prelims at Hamilton Southeastern has been postponed from Thursday to Friday.

11:27 a.m.

The girls basketball sectional at Warren Central scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Friday.

11:16 a.m.

First round of girls basketball sectional games in Marion scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.

11:00 a.m.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials are providing an update on the winter storm impacting the state.

11:00 a.m.

Madison County Highway Department trucks are ready and waiting for the storm to make it to the county.

10:50 a.m.

Madison-Grant schools have canceled all practices, open gyms and sporting events for Wednesday and Thursday.

10:30 a.m.

The weather has prompted the first change to the girls high school basketball sectional tournament.

9:45 a.m.

Road conditions are going downhill in northern portions of the state, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

9:20 a.m.

So far, it's just rain across Madison County. Here's a look at the INDOT traffic camera at Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road.

Conditions at Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022.

9:19 a.m.

The Liberty Christian boys basketball game on Thursday has been rescheduled because of the weather.

8:53 a.m.

The planned Alexandria High School boys basketball game for Thursday has been moved to Saturday.

8:39 a.m.

The Indiana State Police Pendleton post is encouraging motorists to stay up-to-date on road conditions as the rain transitions to freezing rain/sleet this afternoon.

7:30 a.m.

The expected severe winter weather has prompted numerous closings and delays for schools, churches and other organizations. Check out the complete list from our news-gathering partner, WTHR.

School delays

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

4:35 p.m.

Here's the latest on snow accumulations and timing for rain to change over to snow from the National Weather Service:

3:45 p.m.

COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics close due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS—An approaching winter storm is leading to changes in operations this week for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health and many local health departments.

All state-run mobile clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. State-run mobile clinics in Madison County will be closed Thursday.

Individuals with appointments at a state-run vaccination or testing site will be notified if the site closes with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also could be affected, anyone who plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.

Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.

The free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Anderson Zion Church will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather that is expected.

The site was set to run Feb. 2-5 from noon to 8 p.m. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said that it has not yet determined if the site will be open on Friday and Saturday, as it depends on the weather conditions. 

3:03 p.m.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said it will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the winter storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.

2:53 p.m.

Regarding girls basketball sectional tournament games:

2:50 p.m.

Anderson Community Schools have announced a plan to move to e-learning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the expected severe winter weather.

2:30 p.m.

Chesterfield is asking residents to park in driveways during the predicted snow storm.

2:29 p.m.

Lapel has declared a snow emergency through Friday. There is no parking on 7th, 9th and Main streets.

10:48 a.m.

The Anderson High School boys basketball game planned for Thursday against Richmond has been rescheduled because of the impending winter storm.

