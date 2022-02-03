ANDERSON — A few inches of snow have already fallen as part of a potent winter storm, with the prospect of several more inches yet to come.
According to forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected. A winter storm warning remains in effect for Madison County through 1 a.m. Friday.
Keep track of the latest updates on the winter storm and its impacts with our live blog:
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
3:06 p.m.
Check out this photo slider that shows what a difference a day makes at the Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road interchange in Anderson.
2:41 p.m.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, was hearing back to work at 2 p.m. Thursday after doing a 12-hour shift on Wednesday.
"The wind is blowing to the south so the east/west roads will be the worst," he said. "The north/south roads are also drifting shut.
"The snow is blowing back as fast as we're clearing it," Harless said. "With the wind getting up there will be treacherous roads overnight."
Harless expected the road conditions in the northern part of Madison County to be the most impacted by the drifting snow.
2:10 p.m.
Not a lot of activity in Lapel today with the snowy conditions.
#winter stormNot much activity in downtown Lapel on a Thursday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/s4BUDZJdEg— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
#winterstormA deserted Main Street in Lapel pic.twitter.com/KOhYjze0hm— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
#winterstormSnowmobile riding near downtown Lapel pic.twitter.com/jpXa9Tt91S— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
1:15 p.m.
The entire state of Indiana is now under some form of travel advisory, watch or warning.
The entire state of #Indiana is now under some form of travel advisory, watch or warning, per @IDHS. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/Rx5LSG0GLo— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 3, 2022
11:41 a.m.
Here's the view from an INDOT snow plow on State Road 9 between Pendleton and Eden.
Here's the view from an @INDOT snow plow on State Road 9 between Pendleton and Eden. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/yNfPLlLIUs— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 3, 2022
11:20 a.m.
Roads are snow-covered and hazardous across the region.
Roads are snow-covered across the region. Here's a look from an @INDOTEast traffic camera at Interstate 69 at County Road 200E southeast of Anderson. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/bXMegUTKoa— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 3, 2022
11:12 a.m.
Chesterfield plows have been out working to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow.
Mike Harvey, of the town of Chesterfield, plows along County Road 500 East Thursday morning as workers try to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/AD8GFYSz2f— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) February 3, 2022
Chesterfield plows were out trying to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow Thursday morning, here plowing County Road 67 and 500 East intersection. pic.twitter.com/9NVR0uwgHS— John Cleary (@johnpcleary) February 3, 2022
11:02 a.m.
Moderate to heavy snow expected at times the rest of the day.
1045AM update: The transition line has now moved past Bloomington and Franklin as it continues its SE push across the area throughout the rest of the day. North of this line, snow could be heavy at times with low visibilities. #INwx pic.twitter.com/VtkyQYl8nk— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 3, 2022
10:30 a.m.
Traffic remains light along Ind. 32 on Anderson’s west side. Looks like folks are heeding advisories to avoid unnecessary travel.
Traffic remains light along Ind. 32 on Anderson’s west side. Looks like folks are heeding advisories to avoid unnecessary travel. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/iY5fJNTQsN— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) February 3, 2022
10:03 a.m.
The Pendleton Heights boys basketball games against Yorktown today have been postponed to Saturday.
The boys basketball games at Yorktown for tonight have been postponed to Saturday, 2/5. Freshman/JV tip at 12:00 pm and varsity at 1:30 pm. @phhsboysbb @917WEEM @thbsports @hunt_Rob @TimesPost @Heat_81 @mankea @PH_Arabians #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/XybxufhDME— Arabians Athletics (@PHHSAthletics) February 3, 2022
10:00 a.m.
Efforts to dig out from the snow continue across Anderson.
#winterstormMark Shock clearing snow at Harter House pic.twitter.com/eAX1P6ME5P— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
9:56 a.m.
All practices and games at Alexandria High School are canceled today.
All practices and games are cancelled for Thursday 2/3/22! Be safe out there Tigers! @hunt_Rob @thbsports #AlexTigers— Alexandria Tigers (@amhstigers) February 3, 2022
9:52 a.m.
Power has been restored in Anderson.
#winterstormElectricity is coming back on in downtown Anderson at 9:50 am— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
9:35 a.m.
It's going to be a difficult travel day across most of the state today.
It's going to be a difficult travel day across much of #Indiana today, per @IDHS. #MadisonCounty now under a travel watch. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/NO1kw3unEE— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 3, 2022
8:55 a.m.
Crews hoping to restore power in downtown Anderson soon.
#winterstormStorm took out major substation knocking out power in downtown Anderson Crews hope to have it restored shortly— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
8:41 a.m.
Here's a look at Meridian Street in downtown Anderson.
Meridian Street in downtown Anderson pic.twitter.com/OmXyptsvEU— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
8:40 a.m.
Anderson residents are already starting to dig out.
Geraldine Grant was out early Thursday morning shoveling her driveway along Meadow Lane on Anderson’s west side. #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/16dpHdQmtk— Andy Knight (@Andrew_J_Knight) February 3, 2022
8:31 a.m.
Snow flurries continue to fall in Edgewood this morning.
Edgewood the morning after the big storm hit, and it’s still coming pic.twitter.com/jQyLCAcjxp— Jim Meyer (@JimMeyer1980) February 3, 2022
Edgewood, 8:30 a.m. Snow flurries continue pic.twitter.com/uhJrm45mJv— Jim Meyer (@JimMeyer1980) February 3, 2022
7:00 a.m.
An observer from the National Weather Service network reported 3.2 inches of snow on the north side of Anderson at 7 a.m. this morning.
6:22 a.m.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department has handled a number of crashes related to the weather conditions so far.
#WinterstormAs of 5am countywide crashes, 3 property damage crashes 9 crashes with injury, according to Sheriff Mellinger— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 3, 2022
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
5:38 p.m.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to slow down and give plows room to work.
A close up 👀 of one of our tow plows. Heading to get more salt! We are seeing a transition of rain 💧 to snow ❄️ in Central Indiana. SLOW DOWN. GIVE PLOWS ROOM. pic.twitter.com/MMMqAVziGk— INDOT East Central (@INDOTEast) February 2, 2022
5:07 p.m.
Approximately 240 Indiana National Guardsmen have been activated to assist state and local authorities during the winter storm.
Approximately 240 Indiana National Guardsmen responded to the governor's call to assist state and local civil authorities to prevent the loss of life due to severe winter weather conditions throughout the Hoosier state.— Indiana National Guard (@INGuardsman) February 2, 2022
4:35 p.m.
Several counties, particularly in western and northwestern Indiana, have now moved to travel warnings.
Several counties, particularly in western and northwestern Indiana, have now moved to travel warnings, per @IDHS. #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/zAENCMmTuv— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 2, 2022
4:29 p.m.
Nearly two dozen Indiana BMV branches in the northern portion of the state have closed. More closures are expected as the storm moves south.
‼️UPDATED 4:25 p.m.‼️Nearly 2 dozen BMV branches are closed due to inclement weather in the Northern half of the state, and more continue to close as the storm moves south. Please use caution if you are out on the roads, and visit https://t.co/ahPLR6FqIH pic.twitter.com/mIwukLYWqy— Indiana BMV (@INBMV) February 2, 2022
4:01 p.m.
Here are the current expectations from the National Weather Service on when precipitation will change from rain over to freezing rain and eventually snow.
Here is our current expectations on timing of precip type and intensity. The rain/snow line has started to move into the Indy metro and along I-70 so take it slow and give yourself extra time as you make your way home. #INwx pic.twitter.com/11BwDXMqhK— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 2, 2022
3:47 p.m.
Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a fatal crash. Officials have said the crash does not appear to be weather-related.
#winterstormMadison County Sheriffs Department working fatal accident at 300 South & 500 West— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 2, 2022
2:12 p.m.
All state health department COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday.
All @StateHealthIN #COVID19 testing and vaccination sites closed at 2 p.m. today due to severe winter weather. All clinics will be closed Thursday, Feb. 3. pic.twitter.com/zkCrv8zR7b— Indiana Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) February 2, 2022
2:04 p.m.
The boundary between freezing precipitation and rain has reached the National Weather Service office near the Indianapolis International Airport.
The boundary has reached the office! (SW side near the Airport). Once this boundary moves through your area, expect winds to shift to out of the N/NW, with a steady decline in temperatures. #INwx— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 2, 2022
1:25 p.m.
Travel conditions are continuing to deteriorate across the state. Madison County is now under a travel advisory.
Travel conditions are continuing to deteriorate across the state, per @IDHS. Madison County is now under a travel advisory. #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/ZD3EBTJ6nh— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 2, 2022
1:07 p.m.
Areas of moderate to heavy snow gradually shifting east, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
12:07pm CST #SPC_MD 0110 , #miwx #ohwx #inwx #ilwx, https://t.co/TTrtStrtvU pic.twitter.com/vh4CTEwUYZ— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) February 2, 2022
12:43 p.m.
The girls basketball sectional game in Mt. Vernon is still on as of early afternoon.
As of now, it looks like we're on for Sectional 9 at @mvmarauders If the game goes on as planned, I'll be there for @thbsports as @PHHSLBB begins their postseason journey against @RHSRedDevils— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 2, 2022
12:36 p.m.
The girls swimming sectional for Thursday has been postponed.
The girls @PHHSswimming sectional for Thursday has been postponed until Friday. @thbsports @hunt_Rob @TimesPost @Heat_81 @mankea @917WEEM pic.twitter.com/f3pKzN7Mwh— Arabians Athletics (@PHHSAthletics) February 2, 2022
12:25 p.m.
Anderson University offices will be closed on Thursday.
🚨CAMPUS ALERT🚨AU offices will be closed Feb. 3. Students should check their email and Canvas because instruction may still continue in an online format for classes. All other normal administrative operations are cancelled. Only essential employees will report to work. pic.twitter.com/YB3ChhREBh— Anderson University (@AndersonU) February 2, 2022
12:08 p.m.
An update on the Elwood girls basketball sectional game at Hamilton Southeastern:
New Story: Elwood Girls Varsity Sectional @ HSE https://t.co/AEh3wW79Qp— Elwood Athletics (@elwoodpanthers1) February 2, 2022
11:55 a.m.
Precipitation is transitioning from rain to freezing rain and snow just northwest of the Indianapolis region. The line is steadily moving east, southeastward, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas to the NW have become snow with much of central Indiana still seeing snow. The transition line will continue to push SE throughout the day into tonight so don't let your guard down just yet! Take is slow if you have to be on the roads today. #INwx pic.twitter.com/vsT1JHBvxG— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 2, 2022
11:31 a.m.
Madison County residents, like Lindsay Barton, are preparing for the storm.
#winterstormLindsay Barton at Northgate True Value purchasing portable heaters pic.twitter.com/wWKTbddWWi— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 2, 2022
The girls swimming sectional prelims at Hamilton Southeastern has been postponed from Thursday to Friday.
Girls swim sectional prelims at @HSEAthletics has been postponed from Thursday to Friday. @ahsindians @ElwoodSwimming @LionsAthletics @PHHSswimming @thbsports https://t.co/sgL56rzZpR— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 2, 2022
11:27 a.m.
The girls basketball sectional at Warren Central scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Friday.
Due to pending inclement weather conditions, tonight's girls basketball sectional games (Session 2- Game 2: LC vs Cathedral & Game 3: Crispus Attucks vs North Central) have been postponed to Friday, February 4, 2022. Start times remain 6pm, and 7:30pm.— WCHS Athletic Dept (@WarriorNation_1) February 2, 2022
11:16 a.m.
First round of girls basketball sectional games in Marion scheduled for Thursday have been postponed.
First round sectional games at @giantssports postponed. https://t.co/DXmAbzNoTQ— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 2, 2022
11:00 a.m.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state officials are providing an update on the winter storm impacting the state.
11:00 a.m.
Madison County Highway Department trucks are ready and waiting for the storm to make it to the county.
#winterstormMadison County Highway Department trucks ready & waiting for the storm pic.twitter.com/ViGyk0mUOg— Ken de la Bastide (@KendelaBastide) February 2, 2022
10:50 a.m.
Madison-Grant schools have canceled all practices, open gyms and sporting events for Wednesday and Thursday.
ALL PRACTICES, OPEN GYMS, and SPORTING EVENTS for Wednesday AND Thursday are canceled. A decision regarding Friday’s events will be made by noon on Friday. #WeAreMG— MG Athletics (@MG_Athletics1) February 2, 2022
10:30 a.m.
The weather has prompted the first change to the girls high school basketball sectional tournament.
The first sectional domino to fall... https://t.co/5fr0CSJDEs— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 2, 2022
9:45 a.m.
Road conditions are going downhill in northern portions of the state, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
Road conditions are going downhill across northern portions of the state, per @IDHS. #winterstorm pic.twitter.com/v4HbxXA2nU— heraldbulletin (@heraldbulletin) February 2, 2022
9:20 a.m.
So far, it's just rain across Madison County. Here's a look at the INDOT traffic camera at Interstate 69 and Scatterfield Road.
9:19 a.m.
The Liberty Christian boys basketball game on Thursday has been rescheduled because of the weather.
Due to the forecasted weather, we will be moving our Thursday Boys HS Basketball game with Indianapolis Washington to this coming Saturday. JV will tip off at 12 and varsity to follow at approximately 1:30. pic.twitter.com/Qc6ejavYY0— Liberty Lions (@LionsAthletics) February 2, 2022
8:53 a.m.
The planned Alexandria High School boys basketball game for Thursday has been moved to Saturday.
Thursday night's @AlexBoysBBall game vs Blackford is now a Saturday afternoon tilt. @thbsports https://t.co/XVfUDZZPjD— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 2, 2022
8:39 a.m.
The Indiana State Police Pendleton post is encouraging motorists to stay up-to-date on road conditions as the rain transitions to freezing rain/sleet this afternoon.
Roads are wet as of now, but we expect a transition to freezing rain/sleet by this afternoon. Heavy snow will follow and continue most of Thursday.Follow us for updates throughout the day or check out @INDOTEast or https://t.co/0qNHxmET23 for live roadway updates! pic.twitter.com/M9hqELQz1l— Sgt. Coley McCutcheon (@ISPPendleton) February 2, 2022
7:30 a.m.
The expected severe winter weather has prompted numerous closings and delays for schools, churches and other organizations. Check out the complete list from our news-gathering partner, WTHR.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
4:35 p.m.
Here's the latest on snow accumulations and timing for rain to change over to snow from the National Weather Service:
3:45 p.m.
COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics close due to weather
INDIANAPOLIS—An approaching winter storm is leading to changes in operations this week for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health and many local health departments.
All state-run mobile clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. State-run mobile clinics in Madison County will be closed Thursday.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run vaccination or testing site will be notified if the site closes with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also could be affected, anyone who plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow us on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.
The free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Anderson Zion Church will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather that is expected.
The site was set to run Feb. 2-5 from noon to 8 p.m. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said that it has not yet determined if the site will be open on Friday and Saturday, as it depends on the weather conditions.
3:03 p.m.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the winter storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
2:53 p.m.
Regarding girls basketball sectional tournament games:
I spoke with an area AD earlier today, and this is the expected plan for weather postponements this week.— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 1, 2022
Friday semifinal games would be pushed back to Saturday with championship games pushed back to Tuesday. https://t.co/ICAM27xc2t
2:50 p.m.
Anderson Community Schools have announced a plan to move to e-learning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the expected severe winter weather.
2:30 p.m.
Chesterfield is asking residents to park in driveways during the predicted snow storm.
2:29 p.m.
Lapel has declared a snow emergency through Friday. There is no parking on 7th, 9th and Main streets.
10:48 a.m.
The Anderson High School boys basketball game planned for Thursday against Richmond has been rescheduled because of the impending winter storm.
Boys Basketball Postponement pic.twitter.com/NFBZF8rlUq— Anderson Indians (@ahsindians) February 1, 2022
