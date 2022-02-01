ANDERSON — A potent winter storm with the potential to drop several inches of snow is taking aim at central Indiana.
According to forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, snow accumulations in excess of seven inches are possible across Madison County through early Friday morning. A winter storm warning for the county goes into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Keep track of the latest updates on the winter storm and its impacts with our live blog:
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2
7:30 a.m.
The expected severe winter weather has prompted numerous closings and delays for schools, churches and other organizations. Check out the complete list from our news-gathering partner, WTHR.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
4:35 p.m.
Here's the latest on snow accumulations and timing for rain to change over to snow from the National Weather Service:
3:45 p.m.
COVID-19 testing, vaccination clinics close due to weather
INDIANAPOLIS—An approaching winter storm is leading to changes in operations this week for COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics run by the Indiana Department of Health and many local health departments.
All state-run mobile clinics will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. State-run mobile clinics in Madison County will be closed Thursday.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run vaccination or testing site will be notified if the site closes with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also could be affected, anyone who plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information
The free mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at Anderson Zion Church will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather that is expected.
The site was set to run Feb. 2-5 from noon to 8 p.m. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said that it has not yet determined if the site will be open on Friday and Saturday, as it depends on the weather conditions.
3:03 p.m.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said it will be at a full call with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the winter storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
2:53 p.m.
Regarding girls basketball sectional tournament games:
I spoke with an area AD earlier today, and this is the expected plan for weather postponements this week.— Rob Hunt (@hunt_Rob) February 1, 2022
Friday semifinal games would be pushed back to Saturday with championship games pushed back to Tuesday. https://t.co/ICAM27xc2t
2:50 p.m.
Anderson Community Schools have announced a plan to move to e-learning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the expected severe winter weather.
2:30 p.m.
Chesterfield is asking residents to park in driveways during the predicted snow storm.
2:29 p.m.
Lapel has declared a snow emergency through Friday. There is no parking on 7th, 9th and Main streets.
10:48 a.m.
The Anderson High School boys basketball game planned for Thursday against Richmond has been rescheduled because of the impending winter storm.
Boys Basketball Postponement pic.twitter.com/NFBZF8rlUq— Anderson Indians (@ahsindians) February 1, 2022
