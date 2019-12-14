ANDERSON — For a quarter of a century, Brenda Aukerman worked as the costumer for the Live Outdoor Nativity Pageant presented by Maple Grove Church of God, outfitting Mary and Joseph, shepherds and magi.
A member of the church, it was her responsibility to create and maintain the costumes for more than 20 characters who played a role in the annual retelling of the story of the birth of Jesus.
“There’s a lot that goes into it,” she said.
Three years ago, however, she retired as costumer. On Saturday, she sat in the front row to watch her husband, John Aukerman, portray one of the magi and two grandsons, Garrett and Grant, play a couple of the shepherds. Her son, Randy Aukerman, operated the sound and light systems.
Christmas long has been more than a crèche on the fireplace mantle for the Aukermans, each of whom has helped bring the story to life for decades.
“It’s just part of the Christmas tradition for our family,” Brenda Aukerman said.
She was one of dozens of people who attended the opening night Saturday of the annual live nativity, one of several performed at churches throughout nearby communities. Following the chilly performance, attendees were invited to warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and a cookie.
“It’s our gift to the community,” Auckerman said.
Employees of the Laymen Life Insurance Company in Anderson started the nativity pageant, with its traditional church music and live animals, in 1975. It was moved to the church in 1978.
“It was a good time for the congregation to work together,” Aukerman said.
One of her favorite parts of the pageant, she said, has been seeing the children participating and taking on different roles as they grow up.
“The older ones teach the younger ones,” she said.
Aukerman said she believes presenting the live nativity remains an important part of Anderson’s Christmas tradition.
“That is something we re-examine every once in a while,” she said. “There is a ministry to presenting this to the community.”
Jeff Gerstorff was a member of the church and participated in the nativity pageant until 1992 when he moved to Florida.
“I wanted to come back and reminisce,” said the Anderson resident, who with his white beard and red hat resembled another holiday icon. “When we participate, we don’t get to see it. It was kind of fun to just sit back and watch.”
Anderson resident Margaret Deane attended the live nativity Saturday for the first time with friends. She’d seen something similar before near Fort Wayne.
“I like the devotion of the church and the fact that they put all this together,” she said. “It made me realize we tend to forget what it’s all about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.