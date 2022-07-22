ALEXANDRIA — Llamas limbo and leap their way across the ring, having to go lower or higher with each round. Leading them through their paces are members of the 4-H Moonlight Llama Club, tugging on their reins and encouraging them along.
The animals are truly put to the test when they participate in obstacle courses and relay races, displaying their dexterity.
In the Moonlight Llama Club, members learn aspects of showmanship, health care, grooming and preparing their animals for a variety of obstacle courses, according to Amanda Prince, superintendent of the Llama Program in Madison County.
During the Llama and Alpaca Fun show, kids have the chance to get out and enjoy their llamas before competition the next day.
“They get to practice a little bit prior to our real show tomorrow, which they're actually being judged on,” Amanda Prince said. “It's also a great way to exhibit our llamas for the public to see how much fun it is, in the hopes that maybe we can get some new members next year.”
The llama competition is different from the typical livestock shows because the animals are not raised as a food source, Prince said. Llamas, she said, are versatile animals, often raised for fiber, but also used for public relations events, hiking in the woods and packing and transporting in the mountains.
“During their actual show, they will do a trail pack course, an obstacle course and a public relations course in which they walk their llamas through obstacles that would represent different activities that they may do with their llamas outside of 4-H, such as packing in the woods, hiking, camping with them or taking them to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, that sort of thing,” Prince said.
Ellie Bloyd is in the senior division of the Moonlight Llama Club and won the Llama Limbo portion of the Fun Show with her llama, June Bug. She loves being in the Llama Club because she works with the animals, takes them through obstacle courses, helps other people with their animals and helps them learn new things.
Because club participants often lease their llamas from local farms instead of raising them, most of them have worked with several different animals. Prince believes this helps build camaraderie in the group. But being able to work with different llamas is one of Bloyd’s favorite things.
“All (llamas) aren't the same," Bloyd said. "Some of them have different tempers. Some of them do different with different obstacles. So it's fun watching them to see over the years how they change and how you can use them to get through the obstacles.”
Megan Ann Prince, the defending champion of the Llama Show, has been a part of the Llama Club for eight years and enjoys participating in the Fun Show because it gives the audience an opportunity to become more educated on the animals. She will be competing with her llama Trent in an attempt to keep her title, but is nervous for the event.
“My llama is super tall, and he's super chill. He just lets me do anything,” Megan Ann Prince said. “I am nervous about showmanship because you have to make your llama look pretty and he doesn't like to be groomed or brushed at all. But everybody's just kind of doing their own thing and everybody helps everybody; it's so supportive.”