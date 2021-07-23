ALEXANDRIA — Pop music plays through the show arena speakers, but when the music stops, the llamas sit − engaging in a game of musical chairs at the 4-H Fair.
Friday’s “Fun Day” contained relay races, the limbo and other activities as ways to warm up 20 4-H’ers and their animals for Saturday’s llama and alpaca showmanship.
Alexandria’s Jennifer Ward has served 11 years as the organizer of the Madison County “Moonlight Llamas and Alpacas, too!” club, leading a combined class of 4-H participants. Her class includes many children of different skills and needs for showman success.
“Normally in a llama show, if you would have help in the ring, you’d be disqualified, so we made this combined class,” Ward said. “We’ve had kids that have had ADD/ADHD, where they just have a hard time focusing. They can go show with all the help they need and still be successful.
“This group is more of a family, really, than a 4-H group,” she added. “I won the lottery of 4-H.”
The club prepares children for the fair by teaching obstacle training and showmanship classes that will count toward their overall showman points.
Megan Prince, 13, has participated in 4-H for seven years. She’s exhibiting her llama, Trent, in this year’s show.
Prince said Trent was ranked sixth in the nation in 2019 for racking up the top points in the Junior Division.
“Trent’s favorite class is showmanship, so I’m looking forward to that,” she said. “I just love working with Trent because he’s like my best friend.”
Coming home from elementary school seven years ago, she brought her parents home a Llama Club flyer and said she was interested in joining.
“At that time we lived in Lapel. My dad passed away in 2015, and I had a chance to buy the family farm. It was empty, so we bought llamas,” Mark Prince said.
Cicero’s Mark Prince, father of Megan Prince, supported her decision to participate in the 4-H program. He said he appreciates the county for teaching children so many skills and life lessons.
“It’s never about winning − winning is nice, but this is about the camaraderie and the learning,” he said. “I think with the way the world is today, especially, it’s important for the kids to learn how to be able to manage situations, all the way from how to coexist with other people to them knowing when to help somebody that needs help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.