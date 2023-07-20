ALEXANDRIA — With the sweltering heat and the energizing cadence of the auctioneer’s chant, crowds came steadily to the livestock auction at the Madison County 4-H fair Thursday evening.
Audiences and potential buyers entered the Show Arena at Alexandria’s Beulah Park to a pleasant breeze from metal ceiling fans.
The auction began with a word of prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, lead by Auctioneer Jeff Boone of Boone and Associates Auction & Realty, then it was time for the main event.
First up were the rabbits.
Eva Bott held Aiko in the sale area as Boone’s chant crescendoed like a revving engine.
Bott’s family purchased the rabbit for about $550. Bott will not show Aiko again — it is her 10th and final year.
She said Aiko may go to her sister, who’s also in 4-H.
After the rabbits, it was time for market lambs.
Exhibitors then waited behind the yellow steel gates to be let in by attendants.
Some animals, particularly, a market lamb owned by Camdyn Warner, didn’t want to be sold.
Warner’s lamb fought with him almost the entire time and one point, tried to climb over Warner’s shoulder.
The auction’s biggest sellers came second to last — steers.
Kase Clevenger, exhibitor of Reidy Boy, the 2023 Grand Champion Steer, earned about $12,400 for the steer with an additional $500 from a sponsor.
Jessica Scholer, extension educator for Madison County Purdue Extension, a sponsor of 4-H, said Wednesday’s auction was a time to reward 4-Hers for their hard work.
Unlike other areas, she said, bidders don’t buy the animals, they bid for a premium, the right to monetarily reward the 4-H participant.
“This is chance for the community to support the youth who are raising market livestock,” Scholer said.
Participating 4-Hers will receive a premium check and their animals could be taken to market and/or butchered.
Money can’t buy great memories, as several 4-Hers said such memories will make those final goodbyes difficult.
Nevertheless, those like Skyler Drake, who received $2,700 for her steer, could use the funds for their future.
Drake doesn’t know what she’ll do with the money, but said she may use it to further her cosmetology career.