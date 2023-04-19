LOGO21 BRIEFS.jpg

Fire Protection Territory to meet

MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the fire station located at 7457 S. 200E, Markleville.

2 bodies recovered at Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON — The bodies of Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, have been recovered from Monroe Lake.

On Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., Indiana Conservation Officers located and recovered the bodies of the victims in 18 feet of water in an area east of the Paynetown Marina.

