Fire Protection Territory to meet
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting on Monday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the fire station located at 7457 S. 200E, Markleville.
2 bodies recovered at Monroe Lake
BLOOMINGTON — The bodies of Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, have been recovered from Monroe Lake.
On Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., Indiana Conservation Officers located and recovered the bodies of the victims in 18 feet of water in an area east of the Paynetown Marina.
Staff and wire