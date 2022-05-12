CD to raise funds for sensory room
ANDERSON – Young stars will take to the red carpet from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jackrabbit Coffee to celebrate the launch of “Welcome Spring,” a CD of 13 original children’s songs.
The CD is a collaboration between Plainsong Music Services and Southview Preschool. The CD, featuring 250 children from Southview, was created as a fundraiser to help with the costs of building Plainsong’s new state-of-the-art sensory room.
For those unable to attend the launch, the CD will remain available for $6 at Jackrabbit or from Plainsong by calling (765)356-4934.
Court overturns murder conviction
CROWN POINT— Indiana’s appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a Gary man sentenced last year to 115 years in prison for a fatal shooting at a gas station.
The 2-1 decision released Wednesday overturned Marquis D. Young’s murder conviction and his convictions on two counts of attempted murder, citing a lack of evidence. A Lake County jury convicted Young, 31, in the shooting that killed Dion Clayton, 27, and wounded two other men.
But Judge Nancy Vaidik wrote for the state appeals court that the key evidence linking Young to the shooting was a cigarette butt police found in a well-trafficked alley near the Gary gas station two days after the May 2020 shooting.
“The evidence in this case comes nowhere close to proof beyond a reasonable doubt. We therefore reverse Young’s convictions,” she wrote.
3 people wounded in Indy shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old girl and three women — ages 18 to 24 — have been wounded during an early morning shooting in downtown Indianapolis.
Police said the shooting occurred after midnight Wednesday near the city’s Canal Walk, The Indianapolis Star reported.
Officers patrolling the area responded after hearing shots that were fired from either side of the canal. Investigators still were trying to determine what led to the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Man gets 67 years in great-aunt death
COLUMBUS — A south-central Indiana man has been sentenced to 67 years in prison for the brutal 2020 slaying of his great aunt, who authorities said had bailed him out of jail a day before her death.
Bartholomew Superior Court Judge James Worton sentenced Bobby N. Truitt II, 20, on Tuesday, saying he refused to accept Truitt’s rough childhood as a mitigating factor in his sentence for killing 64-year-old Sharon Lovins, The (Columbus) Republic reported.
“She was beaten to death with a hammer by someone whom she loved and cared for,” Worton said. “We’ll probably never know why.”
Staff and wire reports