ANDERSON — Jeanne Jones co-owns a historic house with her husband, paints and played the violin in Indiana's first marching orchestra.
The Anderson High School Marching Orchestra performed at a Homecoming Parade in 1959, her junior year. Jones said the marching orchestra lasted about a year before it was discontinued.
Before that, Jones took piano lessons at what in 1972 would become her home.
Despite playing piano, violin and later cello, Jones said she was never very adept at music.
During her 1954 piano recital, Jones couldn't remember her piece and instead played the first measure 25 times. Jones was so embarrassed, she refused to perform another recital.
Jones' difficulty with music left her wondering what she was good at. In her mid-70s, she figured it out.
Jones paints and takes photographs. She recently submitted photos for the InFocus Photography Show at Anderson Museum of Art.
Jones said she felt honored to have photos displayed alongside professionals.
She's also an avid collector of art and historic memorabilia. Everything from historic bathroom items to glove making equipment is on display in her home.
Jones, a longtime supporter of the arts in Madison County, will be opening her historic home on June 10 as a fundraiser for the Art Association's annual exhibition on Sept. 10 at Anderson Museum of Art.
This year is the Art Association's 100th year in Madison County and will feature both historic and current art, according to Theresa Lucas, president of the Art Association of Madison County.