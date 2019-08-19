PENDLETON – Mary Jones has been pretty lucky over the past year as she nursed her infant, Emersyn, who will turn 1 on Aug. 29.
A lot of that, however, is related to her choice to nurse privately. And in some instances, such as a recent plane trip to Florida, she is able to find a lactation room, as she did at Indianapolis International Airport.
“A lot of times when we would go to dinner or something I would maybe nurse in the car before we went in. Sometimes, I would just pump before we left, but that’s just my preference,” the Pendleton resident said.
Even so, Jones said she’s very supportive – and even would be protective – of a woman who nurses in public , whether or not she is particularly discreet.
“I would gladly stand up for someone. We’re feeding our babies. That doesn’t look the same for everyone,” she said.
Nurse Elizabeth Arnett is an international board certified lactation consultant at Community Hospital Anderson. She said in her 18 years in that position public attitudes in Madison County have changed somewhat for the better.
“It’s OK to nurse at a ballgame. It’s not OK for someone to come over and tell you you need to leave and go to a back room. There’s a change in the mindset, and that’s a wonderful thing,” she said.
Modern mothers rightfully tend to be more active in public, which often means they take their babies with them, Arnett said.
“Mom’s life should not stop just because she made an amazing decision to breastfeed,” she said.
It’s rare to hear about a woman being asked to cover up at the grocery store or in a restaurant, Arnett said.
“I can promise you if you see that, there’s kind of an uproar about it,” she said. “Moms know they’re right. They know they’re allowed to nurse in public.”
Lactation support
Community Hospital Anderson offers a free weekly lactation support group 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and 10:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays. However, older siblings are discouraged to ensure the ongoing health of these young participants.
