ANDERSON — Unlimited samples, live music and diverse food will be offered at Anderson On Tap.
The popular event will return for its eighth year Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center.
"It's a great time, it's a party, it's a nice economic impact for Downtown Anderson," said Justin Knepp, founder and managing partner of Indiana On Tap, the organization marketing the event.
Nearly 40 breweries, wineries and distilleries from all over Indiana will be serving specialties during the event.
Such places include Creatures of Habit Brewing Co. and Oakley Brothers from Anderson and Pax Verum Brewing Co. of Lapel.
The event is sponsored by Keg n Bottle. Owner Joel Hackleman said they will also be sampling ready-to-drink cocktails.
Beverages aren't the only possible draw. The festival will feature live music from Common Ground, Fierce and DJ 3pm as well as games like cornhole.
Various food trucks will also be serving items during Saturday's festivities.