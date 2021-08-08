ANDERSON – If a diehard Colts fan were matched up with Peyton Manning in a football skills contest, they’d likely be as excited as Ryan Carpenter was Saturday night.
Carpenter was one of dozens of local bowlers who paid $35 for the chance to knock down pins with an all-star lineup of PBA50 Tour veterans – including several bowling Hall of Famers – during a pro-am contest ahead of the tour’s Championship Lanes Open.
“It’s a real treat to be out here talking to them, and to finally be able to meet them. It means a lot to me,” Carpenter said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The pro-am event offers bowling enthusiasts unique access to the stars many of them grew up watching on television, according to David Small, owner of Championship Lanes.
“What makes it so special is, there’s no physical barrier between you and the player,” Small said. “You actually are on the same playing field with them. It gives our bowlers the opportunity to bowl not only with some of the best in the world, but actually interact with them and get to know them and understand them. To a lot of people, it’s a big thrill.”
The headliners Saturday included Pete Weber, who won 37 titles on the PBA Tour, including 10 major championships, and has 13 titles on the PBA50 Tour. Fellow PBA Hall of Famer Walter Williams Jr. also competed.
During practice sessions and introductions, the professionals shook hands, signed autographs and posed for pictures with some of the pro-am participants.
“It’s very fun for me, because I like to interact with the people and I like to hear some of the comments I hear,” Weber said. “The fans get to see me in a different light. They don’t see me on TV, they see me interacting with the other people and giving people stuff, encouraging and trying to help them if they ask.”
Bowling, with its every-man ethos, has many stars who come from working class backgrounds, which can make them more approachable and help them build distinctive bonds with their fans, Small said.
“The (professionals) that come out and do it, they’re very kind, and they really go out of their way to make these people feel special,” Small said. “That’s what it should be. When it’s your role model, you never want that image to be tarnished.”
Norm Duke, who has won five titles on the PBA50 Tour, agreed that those connections are important.
“For one evening, at least, we’re just bowlers bowling,” Duke said. “It’s not about us being pros as much as it is about us bonding with the locals. These are our fans. This is how we get fans. If they experience something unique or if they enjoy it, they’ll remember you and they’ll root for you.”
Duke is a favorite of Anderson resident Mike Lanane, who competed in his sixth pro-am Saturday. He said the chance to bowl on the same lanes as the players whose careers he’s followed is a special opportunity every year.
“These are guys I’ve watched on TV for 15, 20 years,” Lanane said. “It’s just a thrill to get out there and be on the same lane with them.”
