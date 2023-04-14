County Tea Party to meet April 20
PENDLETON — The Madison County Tea Party will meet on Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Falls Park Community Building, 299 Falls Park Drive, Pendleton. There will be four speakers.
The first speaker will be Robert Jozwiak, candidate for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Anderson. The other three speakers are running for Anderson City Council At Large: Rachel Lee Landers, Tiffany Harless, and Pete Bitar.
Refreshments will be served. The meeting is free and open to the public.
The Herald Bulletin