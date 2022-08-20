BMV to host public hearing
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced it will hold a public hearing to take public comment regarding the proposal to close the Alexandria BMV branch, located at 2211 S. Park Ave., Suite 1, Alexandria.
BMV representatives will be in attendance to receive public comment regarding the proposed closure. The Public Hearing will be held at 315 S. Harrison St., Alexandria, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to provide comment at the hearing or submit written comment to bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov. Those wishing to have their emailed comments made part of the record need to submit them by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2022.
Beach closes to swimming
CHESTERTON — The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Aug. 20, due to the lack of available lifeguards, until further notice.
State park guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist-deep in the waters of Lake Michigan but are not permitted to swim or go deeper into the lake. Indiana Conservation Officers and park staff will be on hand to monitor safety and compliance.
Guests interested in visiting on the weekend of Aug. 27 through 28 or on Labor Day Weekend should monitor the Indiana Dunes State Park Facebook page for notifications regarding beach use status.
Swimming is permitted at the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park only when lifeguards are present because of frequently changing conditions of the lake bottom and the unpredictability of dangerous rip currents that can occur along the shoreline at the southern tip of Lake Michigan, where the park is located.
For more information about Indiana Dunes State Park visit on.IN.gov/indianadunessp.
Stormwater Board meeting changed
FRANKTON — The Frankton Stormwater Board meeting has been moved to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
The meeting will be held at the Frankton Police Station, 108 E. Sigler St., Frankton.
ISP’s drive sober campaign starts
FORT WAYNE — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Indiana State Police as it gears up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign.
Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers will be increasing patrols designed to target those driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) through grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
Alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities have increased over the past few years, as have other dangerous driving behaviors, fueling a nationwide surge in roadway deaths. Its an unfortunate trend that doesn’t appear to be slowing.
Staff and wire reports