AHA board to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Housing Authority Board on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at noon in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
In addition, this meeting can be joined via Zoom as “observation only.”
ACDC meeting set for Aug. 25
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corporation on Friday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. in the boardroom at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St.
This meeting can also be joined via Zoom.
Food distribution slated for Sept. 1
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. in the old Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
