Assessments for new housing opportunities being done by AHA
ANDERSON — For residents of Bingham Square and Madison Square Apartments. Anderson Housing Authority will be conducting eligibility assessments for any resident interested in securing new housing opportunities.
This is not a guarantee of housing but a gauge to determine if you would qualify for any of the programs.
Contact 765-641-2620, ext. 110 to make an appointment.
Bridge Work on U.S. 36 near Pendleton
MADISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation contractor HIS Constructors announces bridge work on U.S. 36 near Pendleton.
On or after Tuesday, July 18, crews will close U.S. 36 between Woodrow Drive and Ann Avenue in both directions. This closure will allow crews to complete a bridge deck overlay. This work is expected to be complete mid September, weather depending.
The official detour for this project is U.S. 36 to Ind. 38 to Ind. 109.
ACDC to meet Wednesday morning
ANDERSON — There will be a meeting of the Anderson Community Development Corp. on Wednesday, July 19, at 9 a.m. in the Board Room located at Anderson Housing Authority, 528 W. 11th St., Anderson. In addition, this meeting can be joined via Zoom.
