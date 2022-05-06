Arrest made in woman’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police said Thursday that their detectives have arrested an Indianapolis man in connection with the death of a woman found dead along Interstate 70 just east of Indianapolis.
Detectives arrested Jason Rhea, 45. He has been charged by the Marion County prosecutor with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, police said.
Dai-Ghia Hogan, 21, of Indianapolis was found dead shortly after 7 a.m. on March 1 in the gravel of a crossover, police said. Police did not say how she died.
Rhea’s relationship to Hogan, if any, was not disclosed.
Inmate sentenced for attack on guard
PERU — An inmate at a northern Indiana prison convicted of slashing a correctional officer’s face with a razor blade has received a 38-year sentence for the attack.
A Miami County judge sentenced Raul Sotelo on Wednesday in the July 2020 attack at the Miami Correctional Facility, the Kokomo Tribune reported.
Sotelo was already serving a life sentence in prison, with the possibility of parole, for his conviction in the September 1973 murder of a 12-year-old Lake County girl.
23-year-old pleads guilty in mall killing
SOUTH BEND — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside a northern Indiana shopping mall.
Dazhon Howard’s guilty plea on Wednesday came after his March trial ended with a judge declaring a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked, the South Bend Tribune reported. Rather than potentially stand trial a second time, Howard, 23, agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for St. Joseph County prosecutors dismissing a murder charge he faced.
Under his plea agreement, Howard will agree to a minimum sentence of 10 years of executed jail time, though prosecutors can argue for additional time beyond that. His sentencing is set for June 7.
Food distribution events announced
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announced the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Thursday, May 12, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, May 13, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, www.CureHunger.org, or download our app at www.CureHunger.org/App.
Staff and wire reports