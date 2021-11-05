ANDERSON — Several local communities have received $2.4 million in funding through the state’s Community Crossings grant program.
Madison County has been awarded $999,781, it was announced Thursday by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the funds will be used as part of the 2021 paving program, with the work expected to be completed next year.
“My goal is to apply for additional paving grant funds next January,” Bastin said. “I also hope to apply in 2022 for funding for a bridge project, but if that work isn’t ready to move forward, we will apply for additional paving funds.”
The town of Pendleton is receiving $615,159.
Town Manager Scott Reske said this is the fourth state grant the town has received. It will be used for paving projects.
He said the town used state funds in the past to repave Water and Franklin streets.
“We will apply again next year,” Reske said. “We took over a lot of county roads and want to chip and seal them in the future.
“We’re just keeping up on paving and maintenance,” he added. “We’re going to follow the county’s maintenance program, which is a good way to keep up on the roads.”
Anderson was awarded $232,950 for paving projects in the city.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the funds will be used to mill and overlay 29th Street from Columbus Avenue to Meridian Street.
He said the funds will also be used to mill and overlay Madison Avenue from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the railroad tracks at 17th Street and patching on Brown/Delaware between Eighth and 14th streets.
The town of Ingalls was awarded $303,184.
"Upgrading our roads and bridges is critical to our economy," State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray, R-Yorktown, said. "By improving infrastructure in our towns and cities, we can ensure Hoosiers are able to reliably and safely get to where they need to go."
Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, said infrastructure funding is necessary in every Indiana community.
"Improving our roads and bridges keeps our economy growing, and helps Hoosiers get to their destinations each and every day,” Cherry said.
Smaller municipalities must provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities must provide a 50% match. State law requires that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.
