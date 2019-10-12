ANDERSON – Madison County and four area cities and towns have been awarded $2.2 million through the Community Crossing grant program to upgrade local roads.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday the second distribution of funds for road improvements managed by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Since the program was started, the state has provided more than $612 million to local communities for construction projects through the Next Level Roads plan.
INDOT will distribute an estimated $100 million during the January 2020 application process.
In addition to Madison County, the city of Alexandria and the towns of Lapel, Edgewood and Daleville were approved for funding.
Local communities with a population of less than 50,000 people are required to provide 25% in matching funds, and Madison County was required to provide a 50% match.
Anderson received $1 million in the first round of awards this year.
Daleville Town Council President Bill Walters said that, with the additional $211,488 that was awarded, the town will complete work on Main Street and Daleville Road. Daleville has received about $700,000 through the Community Crossings grant program over the past four years, according to Walters.
“Every street in Daleville will be repaved by the spring or summer of 2020,” he said.
The town of Lapel received a grant of $315,000. Dennis Molina, Lapel clerk/treasurer, said the funds would be used on Main Street north of Indiana 13. The work will include the replacement of curbs and sidewalks where necessary.
Some of the funds will be used on Ninth Street between Main and Ford streets and south on Ford Street to Brookside Cemetery, according to Molina.
“This is a great program,” he said. “Last year we used the matching funds on 950 West and 750 South.”
Matching funds came from the town’s Local Road & Street fund and from the Cascadden family’s donation to the community, Molina said.
Katherine Tanner, Edgewood clerk/treasurer, said the town would use the $300,000 to repave Winding Way and several other streets. The town’s matching funds of $100,000 came from the Local Road & Street and Motor Vehicle Highway funds, Tanner said.
Joe Copeland, Madison County engineer, previously said that the county’s $1 million state grant would be used, along with $1.2 million in matching funds from the county, for four road projects:
• 200 North from 200 West to 600 West, estimated $799,195 cost
• 300 East from Ind. 236 to County Road 67, estimated $399,677 cost
• 700 West from Ind. 128 to Ind. 37, $795,474 cost
• 600 North from 350 East to 500 East, $245,504 cost
Alexandria received $426,067 through the grant program. Mayor Ron Richardson said the funds will be used to address storm water issues in the city.
Richardson noted that his city is working on an application, due in August, for a $600,000 Community Crossings grant. He said the city would provide $200,000 in matching grant funds for storm water work in Alexandria.
Anderson is using the $1 million state grant to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue. The funds will also enable the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.