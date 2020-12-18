ANDERSON — A local company has been awarded the contract for improvements to the former Nichol Avenue Marsh store.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) voted unanimously Thursday to award the contract to replace the roof and as an alternate project the replacement of the sloped roof and metal on the front of the store.
Local architect Mike Montgomery reviewed the seven bids received Tuesday by the ARC and recommended it be awarded to Roofing Systems of Indiana, which is owned by Mustin Builders.
Roofing Systems of Indiana bid $229,304 to replace the roof and $47,142 for a new facade on the south side of the store.
The roof will have a 20-year warranty.
Montgomery said he estimated the cost for the replacement of the roof at $240,000 and the work on the front of the store at between $50,000 and $80,000.
The work is expected to take 45 days.
Montgomery said he will consult with the low bidder on the best time to start the work with the winter weather as a factor.
“I believe you got good bids,” he said.
ARC member Danny McGhee raised some concerns about future increases in the price of the project.
Mike Austin, attorney for the ARC, said they will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
“Any revision or renegotiation of the contract has to be considered by the Redevelopment Commission,” he said.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works and the ARC, said last month the intent is to place a second roof over the 42,000-square-foot building and to include insulation.
Tax increment financing revenues will be used to pay for the work.
Richard Symmes, president of the redevelopment commission, said the reason the group is investing money into the former Marsh store is to attract a grocery store to the city’s far west side.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said previously that a second roof would improve the insulation of the building and make it structurally stronger.
“We will eventually have to do the parking lot,” he said. “There is a grocery store that is interested. It has been an ongoing conversation. If we don’t do the work, it will be difficult to find a tenant.”
The ARC, by law, will have to advertise for requests for proposal before a tenant is selected.
The redevelopment commission purchased the vacant building in 2019 for $230,000 and, along with the city’s economic development department, is working to bring a new grocery store to the west side location.
The city is offering the 40,000-square-foot building to potential tenants at a cost of $2 per square foot with incentives to purchase the building within five years.
