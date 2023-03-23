ANDERSON – A local business owner intends to make necessary repairs after a subcontractor failed to properly install windows.
The Anderson Housing Authority awarded a contract to Picket Fence Property Management in the amount of $76,000 to replace 192 windows at the Lynwood Village.
The Anderson Community Development Department will provide $50,000 of the cost.
Robert Hamer III, maintenance supervisor for the Anderson Housing Authority said Wednesday the windows failed an inspection.
He said tempered glass was not installed in the stairways and the windows in the apartments were not properly insulated and sealed.
Tim Perry, owner of Picket Fence, said Wednesday the windows will all be reinstalled to make sure of proper insulation and sealed properly.
“The subcontractor didn’t do the work properly,” Perry said. “We met with the Housing Authority and will make it right.”
Work at Lynwood Village is expected to start Monday.
Hamer said the Housing Authority and Anderson Municipal Development Department inspected the windows.
He said work was required on every window.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said the contract was awarded through a bid process and Picket Fence provided all the required documentation and necessary insurance.
“We have not paid for the labor,” she said. “We’re going to allow Picket Fence to make the repairs.”
Townsend said the original windows were installed when the complex was built in 1987.
At the time the contract was awarded, AHA board member Tom Newman said Picket Fence does "exemplary" work.