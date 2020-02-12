ANDERSON — Local crews were geared up for the projected snowstorm that could impact Madison County through midday Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicted that precipitation would start late Wednesday afternoon and continue until about noon Thursday, leaving behind a projected 2 to 6 inches of snow.
Portions of northern Madison County could see a higher amount of snow.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the Anderson Street Department put brine on the main streets.
“All the crews are on standby,” Eicks said. “I can text them and put them on alert and provide updates.”
He said all the city trucks were ready for the storm.
“It depends on the storm,” Eicks said. “If it’s snow, we deal with it in a certain way, and if it’s ice, we have a different plan.”
Eicks said the 2019-2020 winter season thus far has been mild.
“I wish they were all like this,” he said.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the county’s main thoroughfares have been pretreated.
“I hope it doesn’t rain first because it would neutralize the pretreatment,” he said.
The Madison County Highway Department started working split 12-hour shifts at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Harless said the county department has a truck with a plow assigned to each of the townships and the foremen will work on the subdivisions and dead-end roads.
He said the county has an ample supply of sand and salt mix and another 200 tons of salt is expected to be delivered this week.
“It has been relatively mild,” Harless said of the winter. “The small storms we’ve had can bust a budget because we’re treating the roads with sand when they become ice covered.”
Local weather observer Micah Mitchell said Madison County had been on a pace to be the warmest or second warmest winter on record.
“It looked like the projections were for a big winter,” he said. “The weather pattern changed to warmer temperatures.”
Mitchell said Madison County in an average winter receives 20 inches of snow.
He said there was a 4-inch snow on Nov. 15 and 7 inches from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17.
“We’ve had a few little dustings,” Mitchell said. “But not a real accumulating snow since December.”
