ANDERSON — The Indiana State Democratic Party has informed local party officials that Tamie Dixon-Tatum can’t serve as vice chairman.
The position of vice chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party became open last month when Amie Hood was elected chairman to replace Thomas Newman Jr.
A state regulation prohibits two women from serving in the leadership positions.
Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana State Democratic Party, sent an email to local officials stating that Dixon-Tatum could not serve as vice chairman.
“To preserve equality of representation in all party committees, the chair and vice chair or committee person and vice committee person shall not be of the same gender identity,” the party rule reads.
Schmuhl said he is willing to take the issue to the Rules Committee in the future.
Dixon-Tatum in an email to the precinct committeemen said he was seeking to work with Hood and many party officials expressed a desire for the two women to lead the party.
"Because of a party Rule that promotes 'only' gender equality, the rule blocks the opportunity for people of color to be a part of the executive team," she said.
Dixon-Tatum said she supports the party rule but it should be expanded to promote racial equality.
"This is in and of itself discriminatory in both spirit and in practice," she wrote. "As a matter of fact, the absence of racial inclusion - unintentionally perpetuates systemic racism and specifically political racism throughout the party."
Dixon-Tatum said two women serve in the leadership positions in Boone County and the precedence has been set.
She is asking for the rule to be updated in an emergency session of state party officials and not wait two years from now at the party's rule update session.
Local Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Millcreek Civic Center in Chesterfield to elect a vice chairman.
Barbara Joy, party secretary, said Friday that four men have filed for the position.
The list includes Jeff Barranco, a current member of the Anderson Community School board; Tim Funk, a 2019 candidate for the 1st District seat on the Anderson City Council; local businessman Tim Perry; and John Etchison.
