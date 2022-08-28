ALEXANDRIA – Officials in some public school districts serving students in Madison County and surrounding areas are aware of the ongoing teacher shortage but don’t appear to be experiencing it themselves.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said all of her 92 teaching positions are filled. However, seven are on emergency licenses, meaning they either have not completed teaching degrees or are teaching in areas that are not their expertise.
“We need short-term solutions and a long-term plan to grow our own workforce for both our certified and non-certified positions,” she said.
Districts, including those contacted for this article, have reported for years that math, science and special education teaching positions have been the most difficult to fill.
Elwood Community Schools Superintendent Troy Friedersdorf said each of his district’s 102 teaching positions are filled, with a dozen by people holding emergency licenses.
Friedersdorf said his district tries to attract teachers with competitive pay and improved working conditions.
“We try to reduce class sizes as much as possible along with providing instructional aide support. We have also expanded our alternative education options.”
Madison-Grant Unified School Corp. Superintendent Scott Deetz said his school district also is starting out the 2022-23 school year fully staffed with 74 teachers.
His district has seen an increase in the number of hires who come from other professions or are on emergency license, he said.
“Five years ago, we may have had up to two teachers falling into that category; now we have 12 teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.”
Most of Madison-Grant’s incentives to attract teachers involve compensation, Deetz said.
“We provide signing bonuses, semiannual stipends for teaching dual-credit classes, and teachers who possess a content area master’s degree accelerate twice as quickly through the salary scale as a teacher possessing a bachelor’s degree.”
Frankton-Lapel Community Schools Superintendent Sterling Boles said though 11 members of his 180-member certified staff are on emergency licenses and he has three Transition to Teaching licensed teachers, he has other more pressing staffing issues.
“It has been more difficult to find/hire noncertified staffing and substitute positions this year.”
Frankton-Lapel has been able to attract quality teaching staff by meeting the state minimum salary level a year early, Boles said. Additionally, district officials are exploring best practices for attracting, preparing and retaining staff, he said.
“We are currently in informal negotiations with the teachers’ association regarding an increase in pay, and we have applied for several grants to provide strategic initiatives that focus on staff health and wellness.”