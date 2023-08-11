ANDERSON — A recent suggestion by the Republican Study Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives to cut the Community Eligibility Provision program has raised concerns with area school administrators.
Even though the committee’s proposals are seen as alternatives to the federal government’s annual budget — and stand virtually no chance of being integrated into any actual legislation — the ideas provide a glimpse into the thinking of a majority of House Republicans, including seven representatives from Indiana.
For local school districts — especially those with higher poverty rates among their student populations — the CEP program is a vital resource for providing free breakfasts and lunches to students, regardless of income. But the program also aids districts by eliminating a substantial layer of paperwork and vetting.
At Anderson Community Schools, where 72.8% of students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Indiana Department of Education, officials say losing CEP would not only dry up an important source of funding, but would needlessly burden both administrators and families.
“We would be required to go back to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications in order to provide our students with free and reduced meals,” ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said. “This process adds an unnecessary burden on our families by requiring them to apply each year for their student or students to receive free and reduced lunch.”
To qualify for the CEP program, a school district — or any individual building within that district — must have at least 40% of its students qualify for other government assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
Although South Madison Community Schools Corp. does not qualify for CEP, officials acknowledge that the program would be invaluable to families who find themselves close to the income threshold needed to receive free meals.
“For some of these students, school meals are the only meals they are receiving each day,” Superintendent Mark Hall said. “Being able to let all students receive healthy school meals at no cost as CEP does would be a tremendous benefit to our students, our families and our community.”
Both districts have ongoing initiatives in place to secure additional funding for meals at school. Cronk said the food service department at ACS is implementing several cost-saving procedures for this school year, including automated inventory and ordering, more rigorous monitoring of non-food item costs including foam trays and plastic utensils and joining an Indianapolis-based food cooperative to secure commodity pricing.
South Madison has applied for grant funding from several organizations, including the Chef Ann Foundation, a Colorado-based nonprofit that promotes scratch cooking in public and private schools across the country.
“Our school has been working since 2019 to bring more scratch cooking into our schools,” Hall said. “We have also been fortunate to have community members who have donated directly to our Nutrition Services Department, with all money allocated to pay off student meal debt which is accrued from reduced and paid students who get behind on their payments.”