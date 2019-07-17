INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indiana State Police relaunched the Trooper In A Truck program that pairs an officer with a truck driver to assist in identifying distracted drivers.
This comes on the heels of new Indiana legislation that prohibits texting while driving. It also comes just days after an Indianapolis mother and her 18-month-old twin daughters died in crash on Interstate 465 near Keystone Avenue.
ISP said a truck driver, 57-year-old Bruce Pollard of Missouri, slammed into a line of vehicles that were stopped because of construction traffic in the area.
Police said they had planned this operation prior to Sunday’s crash.
Carter Express, a logistics company based out of Anderson, helped ISP with their mission by providing both the truck and the driver. Carter began as a family-owned dealership in 1957 and eventually developed into a trucking company that has provided service to clients around the world.
Mark Baker escorted ISP Lt. Tyler Utterback along portions of Interstate 70 to search for unsafe drivers. In all, Utterback helped ISP issue 43 tickets and 40 warnings from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
“You see a lot blatant disregard for other drivers,” Baker said. “People tailgating, speeding, and I have a pretty unique viewpoint. I know how dangerous it is and I don’t think people realize how dangerous it can be.”
Baker contends his higher vantage point allows him to see distracted drivers easily. He attests to seeing drivers either on their phones or have them sitting in their lap. He also claims that he’s seen people driving down the road and watching full-length movies.
He confirmed ISP’s report that this had been set up for weeks and was not a direct response to the crash on Sunday.
“It had been set up for a few weeks and what they wanted to do was get the message out that people need to be more attentive and be more careful around semis,” Baker said. “It was unfortunate what happened in the accident but this had been set up prior.”
ISP Sgt. John Perrine explained as Utterback rode along with Baker he then relayed information to other officers who went on to stop and ticket drivers.
“Our goal is target those drivers that are driving aggressively not only around semis but in general,” Perrine said in a Twitter video. “This is from a vantage point we don’t normally see and the first of many operations that we have planned."
Perrine reminded drivers to pay attention, drive slow, increase your following distance, buckle your seatbelt and limit the amount of distractions.
Carter states it has built a culture around safety and wanted to do their part in making sure the roads are safe from distracted and unsafe drivers.
Darrick Underwood, director of safety at Carter Express, says Carter’s drivers deal with too many distracted motorists.
“We at Carter Express support the Indiana State Police in their initiative against distracted driving,” Underwood said. “Our drivers encounter unsafe driving behaviors by passenger vehicles every day, and we are willing to do anything we can to help make the roads safer for all travelers.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving causes 25 % of motor vehicle fatalities. That equates to more than 3,000 deaths and 55,000 injuries per year.
The Trooper In A Truck program also rolled out last month in Illinois.
