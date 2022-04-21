ANDERSON — An Anderson family is dealing with the murder of a son and granddaughter after an incident in Indianapolis on April 15.
Vanel Stamps, 47, Anderson, and his daughter Summer Shine Stamps, 22, Indianapolis, were the victims of a murder-suicide.
A joint funeral service will take place at noon Saturday at the United Auto Workers union hall, 2840 Madison Ave., with arrangements being handled by Glazebrooks Funeral Service.
Vanel Stamps was a 1992 graduate of Anderson High School and was employed by Nash & Sons Trucking. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 135.
Summer Stamps graduated from Anderson High School and was a FedEx employee.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that Vanel Stamps and Summer Stamps were killed by Kris Martin, 26, who then died by suicide.
According to the incident report, Indianapolis police officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Holly Springs Drive on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found three adults inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is believed to have been a domestic dispute, but police have not released any additional details.
The Marion County Coroner’s office determined that the deaths of Vanel Stamps and Summer Stamps were homicides.
Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots followed by a man and woman running out of the building, asking for help.