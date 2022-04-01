ANDERSON — Turn Away No Longer, a nonprofit based in Anderson that helps foster families, will be hosting a community clothing giveaway Saturday, April 9.
Weather permitting, there will be tables sitting outside at 3205 W. 25th St. door B1 with free clothes for the community. According to Tracy Walter, co-founder of TANL, clothing sizes will range from infant to adult sizes. The clothing giveaway will end at 2 p.m. or once the clothing runs out.
Walters said that there are no requirements to visit the giveaway and that people can take what they need.
TANL operates Katie’s Closet, an outlet that helps foster families 11 with clothing for their foster placements.
While Katie’s Closet traditionally gives away clothing to foster children only, Walters said that they are experiencing an excess of clothing at their intake facility.
“Our community has been amazing with clothing donations, so much so that we have way too much. We’re outgrowing our space,” she said.
Walters joked that with the amount of clothing they currently have from donations, they could start two or three more foster closets.
Another reason why TANL wanted to host the clothing giveaway is because they have an abundance of adult clothing or clothes that kids cannot wear.
“We figured why not give it out to the community (or) people who need (it),” Walters said.
In January, TANL put up a post asking people who have donated if they would be OK with their donations being given to others in the community and not just foster families.
“We just wanted to make sure that our donations are being used for what they (donors) want them to be used for,” Walters said, as she wanted to be as transparent with her donors as possible.
Walters noted that after this first clothing giveaway, TANL might host more in the future.
“We’ll see how this first one goes and then see if we’re going to do it quarterly or monthly,” she said.
TANL accepts clothing donations at its intake facility at 3205 W. 25th St. door B1. Donations can be left outside by the doors.