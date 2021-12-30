ANDERSON – Local units of government will be receiving an influx of cash starting in 2022 through an increase in the public safety income tax.
Last year the Madison County Tax Council voted to increase the public safety income tax by .3% which will raise an estimated $8 million to be distributed based on population.
The county council initially requested the increase in the local income tax to help cover the costs of constructing a new jail and the remainder to be spent on the criminal justice system.
Although the county council voted against the increase, it was approved when Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria, Pendleton and Lapel voted for the adoption.
It would provide $1.5 million for the county’s criminal justice system starting in 2022 and funds to secure the estimated $86 million needed to construct a new jail.
The city of Anderson will receive an estimated $3 million to be used for public safety expenses.
After years of discussion and urging by Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, county officials have voted to move forward with the construction of a new jail.
Local governmental entities have also received funding through the federal American Rescue Plan.
The city of Anderson is receiving $23.1 million to be spent over the next two years.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is planning several meetings to get input from the public.
He has proposed spending $3.6 million for COVID-19 premium pay for city employees and $9 million for expansion of the water plant.
Other funding proposed includes assistance to small businesses, not for profits and homeowner assistance.
Ty Bibbs, president of the Anderson City Council has proposed spending up to $8.4 million as incentives for local residents to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Madison County will also receive approximately $23 million.
The Madison County Commissioners have established a procedure for county elected officials and department heads to request funding.
Those applications will be scored by the Madison County Council of Government with a recommendation to the commissioners and county council for funding approval.
