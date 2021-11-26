Local group aims to fight hunger one sandwich at a time

ANDERSON — PB and J Patrol, a local group that fills neighborhood food boxes run by the West Side Coalition, was started a little over a year and a half ago by Candy Killian.
“We just kind of got started because (the food boxes) were there and there was a need,” Killian said.
Anyone in the community who needs food is welcome to take it from the boxes. There is only one criteria: Are you hungry?
Killian normally fills the food boxes twice a week and starts her day by stopping by the Christian Center.
“What we usually get from them is bread, milk and eggs if they have an abundance,” Killian said.
Killian noted that the Christian Center is one of the PB and J Patrol’s biggest supporters.
The last stop on Killian’s route is Kulture S.H.O.K. barber shop. The shop has a working refrigerator outside where perishable food can be stored, like the milk and eggs from the Christian Center.
Killian stops there last so that if anyone asks for milk, eggs, or any other perishable items while she is filling the pantry boxes, she has it immediately at hand.
Aside from donations from the Christian Center, the group also gets donations of food and money from community members.
“A lot of people will send me cash or checks and they’ll say, ‘Use this wherever it’s needed,’” said Martha Green, a member of the PB and J Patrol.
Using money from donations, as well as their own money, the group’s members will go to local stores and purchase a variety of items to fill the boxes.
The group also has a Facebook page, “PB & J Patrol,” that’s used to connect with group members.
“With our Facebook page, we have brought a little more awareness to the boxes because a lot of people didn’t know they were there,” Killian said.
The group got its name because the vision is that if anyone were to go to the boxes, there should be enough food available to make at least a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“We’re fighting hunger one sandwich at a time,” the two said in unison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.