INDIANAPOLIS — Minority Health Coalition of Madison County Intersect Inc. representatives met at the Statehouse recently to advocate for some changes regarding tobacco.
Those changes include increasing the tax on each pack of cigarettes by $2 (it’s currently 99.5 cents), which Karesa Knight-Wilkinson said would be good for Indiana residents.
Not only would it raise $371 million in revenue, it would make 24,500 kids tobacco-free and help 50,000 adults quit due to the price increase, said Wilkinson, who is executive director of Intersect. She quoted a fact sheet provided by Raise It for Health Indiana, a group dedicated to raising the tobacco tax.
Intersect works to promote healthy living in Madison County.
Both groups discussed with state Rep. Kyle Pierce, R-Anderson, and state Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, the importance of raising taxes on cigarettes and the need to increase funding for the Indiana Tobacco Prevention and Cessation program.
Prevention is difficult with a heavy concentration of smoke shops, particularly in neighborhoods dominated by minorities and other marginalized populations, according to Dalrey Trotter, director of prevention for Minority Health Coalition.
In a separate interview, Veda Morris May, executive director for Minority Health Coalition, said smoking worsens the effects of diseases like heart disease, diabetes and cancer that disproportionately affect minorities, particularly Blacks.
Increased disease, whether chronic or acute, can lead to increased health care costs. The state spends a total of $6.1 billion in smoking-related health care costs and productivity loss, according to a Madison County fact sheet from the Indiana Department of Health.
“We’re already trying to get out of the (monetary) hole in the City of Anderson,” Trotter said, noting that the Minority Health Coalition hopes to help folks, especially youth, make healthier choices.
“We want people at their optimum health so that they can contribute to what’s going on.”