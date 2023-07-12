ANDERSON — History involves learning from failure, whether building empires or bridges, with the latter being the subject of a Tuesday talk at Anderson Public Library.
Failures began with Madison County's first bridge.
The all-wood bridge near what is now Harter House on Main Street was built in 1844 by Pendleton-based carpenters Henry and Hugh Rogers of Pendleton, according to Madison County Historian Steven Jackson.
The bridge lasted until January 1847 when a combination of rising water levels and fast-moving ice destroyed it.
Another "failure" story involved Jackson. Though not responsible for building the bridge behind Derby Downs on Madison Avenue, he was was responsible for pulling logs out of the river near a trestle.
This led to a rather memorable blunder.
"In the summer of 1961, I worked for the city (of Anderson)," Jackson said.
"We worked for weeks, cleaning the river from Madison Avenue to this trestle. Then the boss said to us, up around this bridge there were all kinds of log chains. So they gave us a wrecker."
Jackson said he would swim down with the chain, wrap it around a log and the give the go-ahead to the wrecker driver, who would pull the log loose.
The job grew tedious, Jackson grew impatient. In his impatience he came up with a "bright" idea.
"I said, 'I'm going to swim down and find the key log. Maybe I can wrap my cable around that key log and we'll release a bunch of them," he said.
"It's dark as night down there, I'm feeling around, I find what feels like a pretty substantial log, I wrapped my cable around it and swam back up to the top."
Jackson gave the signal and the wrecker began pulling the "log." It was then he heard..."Pop."
Jackson realized his cable was hooked to one of the bridge's supports.
Much to their relief, a train soon passed safely over the bridge.
Tuesday, he said, was the first time he'd publicly revealed this particular blunder.
Jackson's presentation was part of Madison County's bicentennial celebration, which will last all year long.
Some in the library's Chief Anderson Room were able to rekindle some old memories.
"I was involved when Ponderosa was built (on Scatterfield Road), out near where McDonald's is. That was swamp ground," said Patrick Manship, a former surveyor for Madison County.
"It used to be a dump. Back in the 60s, if you wanted parts for a washing machine or dryer, you'd go out there."
Two hundred years brings with it a lot of history, leading to many hours of research for Jackson. For him, the work is not tedious as it's all about leaving a treasury of knowledge for posterity.
Jackson said history is not merely about looking back but looking ahead and being excited about the future.
Jackson said he's excited to see what the next 100 years will be like for Madison County, he just wishes he'd be alive to see it.