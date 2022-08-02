ANDERSON – Two women lawmakers representing Madison County are waiting to all the amendments that are proposed in the legislation to regulate abortions.
The bill as passed by the Senate last week included exceptions to a legalized abortion when the life of the mother was endangered and for the victims of rape or incest.
Republican Elizabeth Rowray said she is waiting to see what happens in the Indiana House in terms of amendments.
“There is a challenge in the Senate of getting any bill passed,” she said of the narrow vote last week. “I think there was the thinking lets get something out, even if it’s not perfect.”
Rowray said she is mindful of the fact that more restrictions to access to an abortion approved in the House won’t pass in the Senate.
“I’m in favor of the exceptions,” she said.
Rowray said she expects the House Ways and Means Committee to include some funding to assist new mothers and with educational expenses.
Rep. Terri Austin said the legislation passed by the Senate is still a total ban on abortions except for in the cases of rape, incest and fetal abnormalities.
“It needs to be a medically based decision between a woman and her doctor,” Austin said.
“There is bi-partisan opposition to the bill,” she said. “This will not produce a good outcome for women. I listened to all the testimony and from the medical community.”
Austin said students studying to be doctors testified that a number of their classmates indicated if there is a crime attached to the bill, they will leave the state.
“There will be amendments offered from the floor,” she said. “There will be an effort to put some protections back into the legislation.”
Austin said requiring a woman to have a notarized affidavit that they were a victim of rape or incest is a violation of their rights.
“I really don’t know where things are headed,” she said. “The pro-life people want no exceptions expect if the life of the mother is threatened and criminal charges for any doctor performing an abortion.”
Austin said it costs an estimated $300,000 to raise a normal child from birth to the age of 18.
“Is the state prepared to allocate those resources?” she asked.