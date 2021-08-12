ANDERSON — A local judge will not be leaving his Madison County seat to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Court of Appeals.
Madison County Circuit Court 6 Judge Mark Dudley was one of three finalists whom Gov. Eric J. Holcomb was considering for appointment to the Court of Appeals of Indiana District Two.
On Thursday, Holcomb announced that Derek Molter, a private practitioner, will be the next member of that court. Molter will replace retiring Judge James S. Kirsch.
Dudley declined to comment after the governor’s announcement.
In June, Dudley said the governor was going to have a choice between three great people. Marion Superior Judge Heather A. Welch, a Kokomo native, also was being considered for the post.
Molter, a former law clerk for Judge Theresa Springmann of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana, said in a news release that he was grateful for the opportunity and excited to “join such a wonderful group of colleagues on the Indiana Court of Appeals.”
“It is an incredible honor to be considered and selected for this judicial position.”
Molter is from Newton County and received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and a law degree from the IU Maurer School of Law, where he earned a place in the Order of the Coif Honor Society and graduated in the top 3% of his class, according to the news release.
In 2013, he joined Ice Miller LLP as an associate and later became a partner. He lives in Indianapolis with his wife, Katie, who is also an attorney, and his three children.
The commission interviewed 23 applicants for the upcoming vacancy before narrowing the candidates to 12 in May. Dudley was interviewed a second time on June 8, and the final three candidates were named by the commission that evening.
Dudley, who grew up in Greencastle, was a trial lawyer for 24 years in Madison County and Indianapolis. The last six year,s he has been judge of County Circuit Court 6, a general jurisdiction court covering cases that include criminal, family and commercial law.
A date for Molter’s robing ceremony has not been set.
