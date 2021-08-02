ANDERSON – Local school districts don’t teach critical race theory, which is intended to be used to evaluate policies and procedures and is not to be confused with infusion of multicultural information into curriculum.
Anderson Community Schools Superintendent Joe Cronk said his district, the most diverse in Madison County with a non-white student population of about 46%, long has been committed to being free from unlawful discrimination as an employer and as an educational institution.
“This includes providing reasonable accommodations to students and staff that request them and fostering a culture that values diversity and ensures our students, staff and visitors feel welcome in our buildings,” he said.
In addition, ACS is committed to being culturally sensitive in its curriculum, Cronk said.
“Many school corporations, including Anderson Community Schools, have long supported culturally relevant teaching and other strategies to make schools feel safe and supportive for all students regardless of their ethnic background, socioeconomic status, personal or religious beliefs.”
In an effort to advance those goals, the ACS Board of Trustees recently approved making the director of diversity equity and inclusion position, currently filled by Treva Bostic, full-time. Bostic is in the process of developing a strategic plan with the input of parents, teachers and other stakeholders.
“This plan will provide us goals and objectives (or a framework) that will contribute to the ACS culture that has long celebrated diversity and ensures equity and inclusion in all that we do,” Cronk said.
Because of recent media reports on the controversy of CRT in schools, including confrontation of parents with the board of the school district in nearby Carmel, ACS officials have fielded questions and concerns from parents, Cronk said.
“Citing the statement made by the Indiana Department of Education, we have assured them that it will not be part of the curriculum at ACS,” he said.
Bobby Fields, superintendent at Frankton-Lapel Community Schools, said he believes nothing in the district’s board policies could be construed as biased or prejudiced toward any race or religion.
“We do evaluate ourselves on how we apply disciplinary policies by looking at the numbers and percentages of how discipline was administered on subgroups of students,” he said. “The Office of Civil Rights (OCR) also conducts audits of our data for discrepancies of how discipline was administered on subgroups of students.”
In fact, Fields said, the audits have revealed that in most years, non-white students have been suspended or expelled at a far lower rate than white students.
Jacob Wiese, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at Shenandoah School Corp., said he has had only one parent make an inquiry about CRT.
“I explained that CRT is not something that was designed to be taught at our level and that we follow the Indiana Academic Standards,” he said.
