ANDERSON — The two top law enforcement officials in Madison County expressed support for President Joe Biden’s efforts to reduce gun violence.
Biden issued executive orders Thursday to crack down on “ghost guns” and pistol-stabilizing braces.
Biden’s order addressed weapons made from 3D printers and from kits that lack serial numbers for tracing.
“Guns made from 3D printers should be outlawed,” Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Friday. “There is no good reason and they should be strictly limited.”
Cummings said people can make those guns themselves with no identifying serial numbers.
“They’re not metal and can get through detectors,” he said. “The only reason to have them is if you’re planning to do something illegal or unsavory.”
Cummings and Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said they have not seen any of the so-called “ghost guns” in the county.
“This is a good first step,” Mellinger said of Biden’s actions. “It’s a reasonable step for public and law enforcement safety.”
Mellinger said he is not a proponent of gun control but that Biden’s executive orders are reasonable.
“I can’t imagine any law-abiding citizen that would be worried about these two events,” he said. “There are loopholes that take decades for the laws to address.”
Cummings said he doesn’t believe any steps to reduce gun violence in America will be effective.
“The country is awash in guns,” he said.”The guns are out there and available.”
Cummings said military-type assault weapons should be banned because their only use is to kill people.
He didn’t think the restrictions on pistol stabilizing braces would have much impact.
“People are shooting into crowds,” Cummings said. “The biggest problem we have is handguns with large magazine capacities. Reducing the magazine size my be helpful.”
He said background checks, particularly at gun shows, are important. Cummings said the checks are vital to keep weapons out of the hands of convicted felons and people with mental health issues.
“If they want a gun, they will find one,” Cummings said. “I appreciate what is being done to make a statement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.